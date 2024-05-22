‘The figures are serious for us’: 120 agreements signed at KazanForum

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina shared results of the 15th Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum. According to her, the event gathered a record-high number of participants.

“The figures are serious for us. It is a new threshold and, of course, a new challenge from a perspective of event organisation,” noted Minullina. “Over 20,000 participants from 87 countries of the world and 87 Russian regions attended the forum.”

Representatives of Turkey — 140 people — became the biggest delegation of the forum. Over 100 people came from Kyrgyzstan and 90 from Malaysia. There were also big delegations from Afghanistan — 88 people, the UAE — 81, Kazakhstan — 80, Turkmenistan — 75, Pakistan — 72, Libya — 61, Qatar and Oman — 27 each and so on.

Around 180 events took place during the forum, 120 agreements were signed as a result. Over 800 speakers and experts in different spheres delivered speeches during the event. Financial and logistic infrastructure of Russia and OIC countries as well as export and import issues became the key topics of the forum. They also touched upon production, sport, Halal industry, Islamic finance and investments.

“We have the task of increasing the share of non-commodity non-energy exports”

Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan German Lerner summarised the forum and claimed that Tatarstan had the task of increasing the share of non-commodity non-energy exports.



“We have the task of increasing the share of non-commodity non-energy exports. By 2030, in accordance with the president’s decree, we must increase the indicators by 70% to diversify our economy,” claimed Lerner.



The vice minister claimed that Tatarstan was second in the ruse non non-commodity non-energy exports and was in the top 10 regions in terms of the support of exporters of small and mid-size entrepreneurship.

The Tatarstan vice minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan, claimed that Tatarstan has the task of increasing the share of non-commodity non-energy export. RIA Novosti

Also, there meetings and conferences during the event. Russian Halal Expo held for the seventh time was noted as an important part of the forum.

77 stands from 11 countries including Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Senegal, Afghanistan and Turkey.