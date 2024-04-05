Megamarket to open in Kazan this year, but one of the last

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Megamarket that recently signed a partnership agreement with Mega shopping malls is going to open in Kazan this year instead of IKEAA, but it will be one of the last, Realnoe Vremya was said.

“The store will, indeed, not open one of the first, nevertheless, it is as important for Megamarket as all others. At he moment we are planning to launch all the facilities by the end of the year,” the press service of Megamarket specified.





It is scheduled to gradually open Megamarket facilities such as warehouses as well as order pickup points by the end of 2024.

First of all, the stores are planned to open in Adygeya, Rostov-on-Don and Novosibirsk, two sites will open in Moscow. Then, Megamarket will open its doors in all other cities including Samara, Omsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Una, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Khimki.



