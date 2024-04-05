Rustam Minnikhanov on attack on Tatarstan: ‘Folks, wake up! No one will protect us except ourselves’

Photo: Максим Платонов

The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, commented on the drone attack on Alabuga SEZ and Nizhnekamsk.



“The situation showed which areas are the most affected and tangible. Of course, energy, all industries depend on them. And our enemy feels it. First of all, I appeal to the heads of our enterprises. Everything that we said that there would be problems has happened. Due to that yesterday was Eid and the Orthodox fast, the Almighty gave us a chance... Wake up, folks, no one will protect us except ourselves," the head of the republic noted.

Rustam Minnikhanov also stated the need for all emergency services to always be ready — in case of any emergency situations or emergencies.

“There should be a reserve everywhere, there should be brigades everywhere. You don't have to wait for missile defense to work, it solves other problems. We have to solve it on our own, every enterprise, every municipality, every city," he noted.

One of the students studying in Yelabuga told about her condition after the incident.



“I'm fine now," said Otieno Makrene Oshieng, a participant in the Alabuga Start programme from Kenya. “Those who carried out the attack on our dormitory are real barbarians and deserve very serious condemnation. In my opinion, the goal was to intimidate us, I want to tell you that they did not succeed. You can't scare me, because Alabuga is a strong place, and we will cope," the student concluded.

As a result of the attack on Tatarstan facilities, 14 people have been injured.At the same time, no serious damage was caused, the technological process of the enterprises was also not disrupted, the press service of the rais of Tatarstan reported.