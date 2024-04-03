Carbon dioxide from Tatarstan to be ‘pumped’ into batteries

“We were thinking, is it worth injecting CO2 underground? But it turned out that it is a very necessary gas for lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics," Rustam Minnikhanov was surprised at the unconventional way of disposing of associated gas from oilmen. At a meeting of the board of directors of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding, the Topchiev Moscow Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis proposed that Tatneft and SIBUR reorient CO2 to meet the needs for the production of lithium-ion batteries, rather than injecting it underground to meet international environmental requirements. Mikhail Rodin, the founder of i3D group of companies, received the go-ahead to build a 3D printing plant in Laishevo worth 1.5 billion rubles.

The petrochemical companies Tatneft and Nizhnekamskneftekhim will receive additional income if they refocus on the sale of carbon dioxide for the production of electrolyte for batteries. Now oil companies are required to capture carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere, collect and inject them into underground storage facilities. This is how the obligations to decarbonise the economy are fulfilled. Such a revolutionary idea was presented at the meeting of the board of directors of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding by the head of the laboratory of the A.V. Topichev Institute of Petrochemical Synthesis, Nikolai Kuznetsov. One can say that he came to Kazan to agitate oilmen and petrochemists not to throw away a valuable resource, but to benefit from it. On the way to carbon neutrality, they were looking for all possible ways to recycle carbon dioxide produced during oil production.



“The topic of using CO2 is debatable and controversial. On the one hand, it is believed that carbon dioxide emissions affect climate change, but for chemists, it does not matter, as it is a valuable chemical reagent," Nikolai Kuznetsov outlined his position.

As a rational chemist, he suggested focusing on an alternative way to use it — for lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics. “Carbon dioxide is used to produce lithium-ion batteries that power smartphones, laptops and mobile devices. And even medical ultrasound devices, ventilator. Beside, lithium-ion batteries are installed on flying drones and electric vehicles," he listed unlimited applications. According to him, this market is developing intensively in the world, and in Russia it is growing at an explosive rate — by 40% a year. There is no doubt that the production of lithium-ion batteries will be ahead of other areas.



But if many people can produce electrodes for lithium-ion batteries, since the technology has been mastered, then the electrolyte itself is not produced in Russia. “Now five companies can produce electrodes, but no one can produce electrolytes. Maybe Rosatom Group will produce it soon," he forecasts.

“We produce 11 million tons of gas a year. A lot of batteries can be made!”

Tatneft and Nizhnekamskneftekhim could direct emissions to the synthesis of electrolytes, which is what batteries for consumer electronics consist of. “Nizhnekamskneftekhim's capacities are ideally suited for producing electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries," he stressed. The volume of emissions in Tatarstan is such that it is possible to cover the needs of Russia and even enter foreign markets, he concluded his speech.

The rais of Tatarstan reacted immediately. “They say there are problems with CO2. We were thinking whether it was worth injecting it underground, but it turns out to be a very necessary gas for lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics," Rustam Minnikhanov was surprised by the unconventional method of disposal.

The first person they decided to ask about the know-how was the head of Tatneft. Nail Maganov first reported that they had placed a bet on sending gas underground. “The pilot injection has been made, we are waiting for the results. We'll see what happens next. In general, we produce 11 million tons of gas a year. A lot of batteries can be made!” he was inspired.



SIBUR is also looking for ways to safely dispose of gas. “There are two carbon dioxide capture projects. But we are ready to consider a set of ideas on the use of CO2," said Daria Borisova, the managing director of SIBUR.

“Sometimes they say that it is not necessary, and then it turns out to be the most necessary [thing]," Rustam Minnikhanov reasoned masterfully. He instructed to create a working group on the organisation of carbon dioxide synthesis.

A 280 million subsidy from Ministry of Industry and Trade for the plant in Laishevo

Mikhail Rodin, the founder of i3D group of companies, came to Kazan to approve the application for the construction of the 3D printing plant worth 1.5 billion rubles. Additive technologies, like lithium-ion batteries, are on the crest of scientific and technological development. According to Mikhail Rodin, the global market for additive technologies is growing at a rate of 20% per year, and the Russian market has grown 10 times over the past 10 years. “The AT market in Russia is lagging, but it is expected to grow rapidly in the next 5 years," he forecasts. According to the expert, its capacity is $240 million, and first of all, it will grow at the expense of the public sector.

ZD-Integration group of companies that he heads received a subsidy from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation to develop a project for the construction of a plant for the production of 3D printers. It is planned to place it on the territory of Innopolis SEZ in Laishevo and launch the first stage in 2025. The federal subsidy was allocated in the amount of 280 million rubles for the obligations of the system integrator to invest another 140 million rubles, Mikhail Rodin clarified to Realnoe Vremya. As a result, 320 million rubles will be allocated to the development of the project.



The 3D printing plant will be built on the territory of Laishevo. Investments in the construction of the plant will amount to 1.5 billion rubles, and its investors will be private individuals, he added.

First 3D printing machines will be released in mid-2025

The first two workshops worth 0.5 billion rubles are planned to be launched in mid-2025. About 50 printers per year will be produced here. At the second stage, 1 billion rubles will be invested by 2027. The total capacity of the plant will grow to 290 3D printers. Of these, 80% will be focused on the production of metal parts. They are necessary for aircraft and shipbuilding, where structures with a large construction area are used, Mikhail Rodin said. By the way, Mikhail Rodin himself hails from Kazan and is closely connected with the industrial complex of the republic.

Minnikhanov warned that before starting construction, it is necessary to work out the concept taking into account the needs of enterprises.

“We must immediately understand for whom we are doing and what we are doing. We need to start as much as possible with our enterprises — those for whom we will do, and then continue with Russian customers. The topic is promising, and I think we need to join forces, and if everything goes both in price and in components, then it will be possible to launch the project before 2032," Minnikhanov concluded.



“Why Tatarstan? Becasue of the preferential tax regime of Innopolis SEZ? “No, because you treat manufacturing entrepreneurs well, but we will have a real mass production of 3D machines for the construction of airplanes, ships and spaceships," Mikhail Rodin assured journalists.