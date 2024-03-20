Tatarstan Ministry of Youth Affairs to spend 7 million to support street culture

COMBOnation Festival, Skateboarding and Child Protection Day — what activities are going to be held this year in Kazan

The Ministry of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan is going to spend 3 million rubles to hold an international tournament on breakdance and street art in Kazan. The competition is to be held in August this year. As a rule, the annual COMBOnation festival takes place in the capital of the republic on these dates. In 2023, this tournament was held for the 15th time in a row. How many days the street culture festival will last this year, how many participants will participate, and what else the ministry will spend money on to promote street movement — read the material of Realnoe Vremya.

3k people expected to come to Kazan



As indicated in the project documentation, the COMBOnation festival in Kazan is to be held for four days. It is planned to invite judges, presenters, DJs and artists to the capital of Tatarstan. The four-day programme of the tournament includes free training sessions, open discussions and lectures from outstanding coaches, master classes from famous street culture figures, legends of world breaking and street artists, graffiti jams, DJ battles, demonstrations and competitions in more than 10 categories of breaking.

The organisers of the event will have to prepare venues for the tournament, develop competition concepts, find partners, develop and implement event programmes, media support, branding, full technical support, administration, provide sound and lighting equipment and consumables, photo and video support. A total of 3,000 people are expected to participate.

Besides, the contract states that prefabricated collapsible stands will be used at the competitions. They must be four-tiered, at least three pieces. Aerosol cans in the amount of 500 pieces of different volumes, with paint of different colors, will also be supplied to the competition.

Special branded cups will also be prepared for the break-dance competitions. They will be at least 12 centimeters tall. But at the same time, they are personalised for each individual nomination.



The organisers note that the event itself will be broadcast live. Let us remind you that the COMBOnation is Russia's largest break-dance and street art tournament, which annually gathers the best dancers and street artists from all over the world in Kazan. Over the course of four days, at eight locations significant for urban culture in Kazan, participants exchange experiences, compete and enrich the cultural environment of the city.

Last year, more than 30 judges from Russia, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan were invited to judge the participants of the tournament. A special invited guest was a judge from Berlin (Germany) — Adnan Dushaku, known in the dance community as LIL AMOK — the creator of the 2H2B community, a master of power spins, one of the most famous and popular b-boys in the world. In 2023, in honour of the 15th anniversary tournament, 13 people from all over the world synchronously performed the most difficult element of breaking — the real one hand air twist.

4.2 million rubles for the street community support programme



In addition to the announced COMBOnation festival, the Republican Ministry of Youth Affairs will spend 4.2 million rubles on a programme to support street communities. According to the documents, the contract with the contractor for the performance of these services will be signed in three stages: June 9, September 8 and December 22, 2024.

Whoever is going to work on this project will have to do the following:

to produce printing products;

to develop information materials on street culture, creativity and extreme sports;

to organise and hold competitions for the best trick, open the summer season, take up activities in orphanages of the Republic of Tatarstan;

organise events for the Children's Day;

spend a day skateboarding and night skiing.

Besides, the programme will include a 3x3 basketball tournament, music and dance jams, and workshops in the field of street culture. Also, as part of the development of street culture in Tatarstan, it is planned to hold a bowl week and a scooter contest.

As part of the competition for the best trick on BMX and MTB, participants will have to guess tricks to their opponents, which they will repeat. Athletes will be given five attempts.

The organisation and holding of the opening of the summer season includes a festival of street sports and creativity. The programme includes: high-speed races on the pump track, competitions in the disciplines of “scooter” and BMX, competitions in parkour, roller skating, cross-country skiing and skateboarding. Date: April-May 2024.



Master classes in orphanages of Tatarstan will be held in three directions: extreme sports, art, dancing. Children will be taught to ride a skateboard, scooter, roller skates and BMX.

Skateboarding Day takes place in June this year, as part of the festival, competitions for the best trick, high jump on a skateboard, long jump on a skateboard and time trials will be held. Competitions are held without division by gender and age in the general category.

In addition to the competitions, the contractor will have to arrange medical support, hire presenters, rent sound and lighting equipment, as well as purchase air tickets on the Moscow — Kazan — Moscow route for the capital's guests. In addition, the contractor will find and arrange venues for tournaments and battles, as well as hire designers to make souvenir and branded products, banners and prizes.