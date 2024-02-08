Workforce shortage in Russia makes teenagers sought-after

Teenagers started to be involved more often in work last year because of a workforce shortage in the labour market. According to HeadHunter’a research,over 42.000 job opportunities where employers were ready to hire minors opened in Russian in 12 months of 2023. However, as Realnoe Vremya was told at SuperJob, such employers often cooperate with colleges.

Teenagers in Kazan offered 15.000-25.000 rubles

As HeadHunter assures us, three times as many vacancies opened for teenagers last year than in 2022 when they totalled 14.500

In Tatarstan, call centre operators are offered 15.000-25.000 rubles for a part-time position.

Simplified employment of minors

In June 2023, State Duma deputies adopted a law simplifying the employment of teenagers above 14 years.

As it was said in an explanatory note, 91% of Russian senior students would like earn some money during their summer holidays.

SuperJob noted that one in two Russian (49%) supported this idea. Surveyed citizens said that children above 14 years could make some money but excessive bureaucracy complicates their employment. One in four Russian (25%) is against: their argument is that child labour abuse can take place.



Russians against minors working in hazardous facilities

In autumn 2023, Tatarstan deputies prepared amendments to the Labour Code of Russian according to which minors from 16 to 18 will be permitted to work in “workplaces with dangerous working conditions in a short-labour work contract for their job-related internship.”

This initiative wasn’t widely supported by Russians. SuperJob says 76% of the citizens are against involving minors in hazardous facilities. Health and security issues are the main arguments. One in nine people backed the bill — 11%. They cite that “children used to work as much as adults, this is why there was no infantilism.”



At the same time, analysts assure people that the older Russians are, the more opponents there are among them: 67% of the citizens under 34 years and 81% among people above 45 years. Most negative reviews were received from parents: 82% of them are against involving minors with dangerous working conditions.