Guests route for BRICS Summit in Kazan

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Work on building inspection

Preparation for a guest route for the BRICS Summit started in Kazan. Due to this, representatives of the administration of Vakhitovsky and Privolzhsky districts of the city are inspecting buildings that will be located along it. The press service of the Kazan city administration told Realnoe Vremya about it.

Citizens complained Realnoe Vremya last week about people entering buildings on Vishnevsky Street and introducing themselves as workers of the local administration. As locals said, they inspected amenities.

“The administration of Vakhitovsky and Privolzhsky districts are working on inspecting buildings located along the guest route within the preparation for the upcoming BRICS Summit. We will inform you about the results of the work later,” the press service of the city administration explained.

Summit in Kazan

It should be reminded that the BRICS Summit in Kazan will be held in October 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a dedicated order. Later, the head of the country claimed at a meeting of state-members in the RAS that the capital of Tatarstan was ready to host the event “at the top level.”

According to Putin, it is planned to hold around 200 political, economic and public events where over tens of Russian cities will take part.

Brazil, India, China and the RAS, in turn, expressed their readiness to support Russia during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

There was also created an organising committee at federal level to prepare and host the BRICS Summit. It is chaired by Aide to the Russian Yury Ushakov. The republican committee is led by Rustam Minnikhanov, Alexey Pesoshin, head of the republican leader’s administration Asgat Safarov as well as Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin (with approval) were appointed his deputies. Aide to the regional governor Gazinur Bakirov became his secretary. The republican organising committee includes 42 people — heads of Tatarstan ministries and agencies are among them. Also, Minnikhanov tasked the Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers to create a task force and working group in separate areas of the event that will be held in Kazan during the BRICS Summit in Russia.



BRICS is an alliance of five countries — Russia, China, the RAS, Brazil and India. The summit in Kazan will be the 16th — such a meeting of leaders has been held annually since 2009. New state members can be accepeted to the alliance in Kazan.

Russian cities have hosted the summit twice: Yekaterinburg in 2009 and Ufa in 2015. Saint Petersburg was to hold the summit in 2020. However, the meeting was teleconferenced because of the pandemic.