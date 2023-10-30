Tatspirtprom to pay for Bugulma’s presentation at spirits exhibition in Shanghai in yuan

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Tatspirtfrom spirit producer from Tatarstan will participate at China International Import Expo 2023 for the first time. For this, the company is looking for a contractor that will help organising an exposition there. The spirit distributor is ready to pay over ¥128,000. Read in Realnoe Vremyas report what Tatspirtprom is taking to China and how the organisation already works in the Chinese market.

Exhibition in November

As the project documentation reads, China International Import Expo 2023 (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November. The winner of the tender will have to organise a Russian exposition there including Tatspirtprom.

“The CIIE 2023 is a large international exhibition that has been held in Shanghai since 2018. Producers will present foods and agricultural produce, cars, equipment and technologies, consumer goods, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, health care products in the pavilions,” Director for Foreign Affairs at Tatspirtprom JSC Shamil Kamayev told Realnoe Vremya.

“Every foreign market has its own specifics”

He added that Tatspirtprom has been in the Chinese market since 2019 and selling its products through Egma (Shanghai) Business Development co.ltd. Nowadays there are 11 official stores in China. Tatspirtprom’s brands are also sold through local JD.com marketplace.

“Products that are new for the Chinese market will also be presented at the exhibition — Duke Ledoff, Royal Raven, Bugulma herbal drink. Every foreign market has its own specifics linked with local traditions and taste preferences. Our strategic partners help us a lot to understand all the intricacies and specifics of China besides business plans,” the interlocutor of the newspaper concluded.

“We opened new countries for ourselves”

As Director General of Tatspirtprom JSC Ruslan Maksudov told Realnoe Vremya in 2022, the company’s exports seriously rose in 2021 — by a quarter compared to 2020.

“We opened new countries for ourselves and now we supply products to China and Turkey. Now our export market covers 27 countries of the world. Strong spirits, which are traditional for our country, are the vanguard in this process. Today we have quite a big pool of grain suppliers in the republic, we expand it. Moreover, right now we are changing the operation model — we are not focusing on traders but the direct producer, working with agricultural producers as much as possible. This allows reducing costs, that’s to say, to save the final price for our product on the shelf,” shared Maksudov.