Rustam Minnikhanov signs law on higher Tatarstan budget expenses and incomes in 2023

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Dinar Fatykhov (archive)

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov signed a law on making changes to the republic’s budget for 2023, 2024 and 2025. The document was published on a website of regional legal information.

According to the amendments made, tax and non-tax Tatarstan budget incomes in 2023 are rising by 56.4 billion rubles. In particular income taxes from organisations are expected to increase by 39 billion rubles. This year the republican budget’s income is due to be 426,9 billion rubles.

Expenditures of the Tatarstan budget in 2023 rose by 40.7 billion rubles thanks to the amendments made.

Expenses increased because of bigger funding of costs on socially important, scientific, cultural and sports events. Also, more money will be spent to co-fund events of national projects and federal programmes, road, major construction and social and cultural infrastructure facility repair programmes.

In the last over, the deficit of the Tatarstan budget decreased by 15.7 billion rubles. It is expected to reach 29.7 billion rubles.

realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

It should be reminded that the State Council of the republic adopted the law on making amendments to the budget of Tatarstan in 2023, 2024 and 2025 at its 48th session on 19 October. The deputies unanimously voted for the project.

First, the bill on making amendments to the regional law On Budget of the Republic of Tatarstan in 2023, 2024 and 2025 was planned to be adopted during the first hearing on 19 October. It was offered to approve the document in general at the meeting — no objections were received.