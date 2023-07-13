Sergei Shoigu inspects Kazan Aircraft Production Association

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has visited the Kazan Aircraft Production Association. At the enterprise, he was told about the production of Tu-160 strategic missile carriers.



Sergei Shoigu was informed at the Kazan Aircraft Production Association that this year the Russian Armed Forces will receive two new and two upgraded Tu-160, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the country's Defence Ministry. Two more such strategic missile carriers are also being assembled at the enterprise.

In the capital of Tatarstan, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry also visited the Kazan Helicopters Plant and the Kazan Optical and Mechanical Plant. At the enterprises, he was informed about the progress of production and showed developments, including the upgraded Mi-24 helicopter.

Sergei Shoigu also visited Naberezhnye Chelny and inspected Remdiesel JSC and KAMAZ. He was accompanied by the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

The Russian Defence Minister inspected samples of armored vehicles on Remdiesel, including a KAMAZ with an armored cabin, the special medical vehicle Linza, as well as a line for the modernisation of MT-LB multi-purpose armored personnel carriers.

“Now everything is on schedule, something ahead of schedule. If there is an opportunity, we need to increase the pace," he said at the enterprise.

After visiting the KAMAZ workshops, Sergei Shoigu instructed the main armored vehicle department of the Ministry of Defence of Russia to study the possibility of forming a working group with the Naberezhnye Chelny enterprise to assist in the maintenance of vehicles in the zone of the special military operation.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

The rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in his turn, assured Sergei Shoigu that the fulfillment of the state defense order by republican enterprises is “the most important state task.”



Let us remind that this month, the first prototype upgraded strategic missile carrier Tu-160M began to implement the programme of state joint tests. Testing is carried out by joint crews of the Russian Ministry of Defence and the developer.

In March of this year, the head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, after visiting the Kazan aviation plant together with the rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, said that the company was increasing the production of new Tu-160M strategic missile carriers. He called them “the brand identity of our strategic aviation”.