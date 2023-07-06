Tatarstan goes to Innoprom 2023 with Meteor, helicopters and charging stations

Over 35 enterprises and companies from Tatarstan will participate in Innoprom 2023 international industrial exhibition taking place with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Yekaterinburg. The Tatarstan Ministry of Industry and Trade is completing the exhibition of the republic, said the press service of the ministry.

Ak Bars shipbuilding corporation, Kazan Helicopters, RariTEK Holding, Tatlift, Promenergo, Energydevelopment, KER-Holding, KAMA TYRES are among the exhibits. The Tatarstan enterprises will present new models of ships and aircraft, information technologies, equipment, e-car charging stations. For instance, Ak Bars will present a miniature of Meteor 2020 high-speed winged passenger boat whose production started at the Gorky Zelenodolsk Plant as well as promising civil ship engineering models.

The main topic of the Innoprom 2023 is Sustainable Production: Upgrade Strategies. Chairman of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin is expected to visit the republic’s stand to solemnly open a Sollers engine plant in Alabiga SEZ online. The exhibition centre will show the latest accomplishments in production automation, component production, mechanical engineering, technologies for cities.

The Innoprom 2023 exhibition will take place at Yekaterinburg Expo international exhibition centre from 10 to 13 July. Belarus will become a partner state this year — around 200 local companies are expected to visit the exhibition. The main strategic session will be dedicated to upgrade strategies in the industry. Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will be involved in it.

Photo courtesy of the press service of the Tatarstan rais for realnoevremya.ru

It should be reminded that Kazakhstan was the key partner of Innoprom last year. 20 companies from Tatarstan participated in it. Russian companies in general signed agreements for a total of more than 500 billion rubles. Mikhail Mishustin claimed that own factories and the creation of the latest competences became one of the key priorities of the country.