Tatarstan falls out from top 10 in landscape voting activity

Russian Vice Premier Marat Khusnullin named the country’s top 10 regions whose citizens demonstrated the greatest activity during a Russian voting of landscape improvement in 2024. Tatarstan is not on the list.

Russia’s 10 most active regions include Chechnya, Altai, Bashkortostan, Tuva, Tomsk, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Saratov and Samara oblasts, Stavropol Krai and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. A total of over 14 million Russians participated in the voting.

It should be reminded the voting took place from 15 April to 31 May. Around 363,000 residents participated in it in Tatarstan. It is less than a tenth of the region’s population.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov

Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Tatarstan capital for Landscape Improvement Igor Kulyazhev warned that Kazan could be excluded from the public space development programme in 2024. He linked this with Kazan citizens’ low activity in this issue.

“As last year’s experience showed, only 62,000 Kazan citizens, which is just 6% of the population that can cast a vote for some space, participated in the voting. I want to pay special attention to the fact that if the number of Kazan voters doesn’t increase this year, indicators of the federal project aren’t achieved and Kazan runs the risk of being excluded from the public space development programme in 2024,” said Igor Kulyazhev.

30 areas are on the list for voting in Kazan. The list was made up considering petitions and wishes received from citizens.





