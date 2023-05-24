Regional standard: Council for Improvement of Quality of Life to be created in Tatarstan

As Realnoe Vremya found out, a Council for Improvement of Quality of Life can appear in Tatarstan soon. Rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov’s dedicated order is now undergoing anti-corruption inspection. According to the document, this council will launch a regional social standard. Conditions and infrastructure for effective realisation of solutions aimed to improve the quality and accessibility in the social sphere will be created in the republic with its help.

The first results of councils’ performance to be known in autumn

Last November, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives developed a regional social standard envisaging the creation of a council for quality of life in every region of the country. As Director General of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives for Promotion of New Projects Svetlana Chupsheva said, the work of the social sphere should be focused on people, meeting the needs and requests of everybody who applies for some service. The standard will allow to qualitatively improve the process of providing services in the social sphere so that citizens themselves will notice and appreciate it, she noted.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Ilya Repin (archive)

So the standard has been introduced in 40 pilot regions of Russia since February 2023. It is Amur, Arkhangelsk, Vladimir, Vologda, Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Leningrad, Lipetsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Veliky Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Oryol, Ryazan, Samara, Sakhalin, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Ulyanovsk and Chelyabinsk oblasts as well as Kamchatka, Perm, Primorye and Khabarovsk krais, Adygeya, Bashkiria, Buryatia, Ingushetia, Kalmykia, Crimea, Mordovia, Yakutia, Severnaya Ossetia — Alania, Tuva, Udmurtia, Chechnya, Khanty-Mansi and Yamal-Nenets autonomous districts. It should be noted a council for the improvement of citizens' quality of life was created in Bashkiria.

According to the information provided on the official website of the agency, the first results of the launch of this initiative are planned to be discussed at a forum of social tasks that will be held as early as this autumn.

Scientists to be involved to do the tasks

As for Tatarstan, the document reads the activity of the council will touch upon issues in health care, education, employment and social protection of the population as well as youth politics and the development of a friendly urban environment. These are going to become its key tasks:

creation of proposals for priorities of the regional state policy on social sphere;

preparation of proposals for improving the republic’s legislation;

consideration of priority projects and their results;

participation in the analysis of results of the rating of the citizens’ quality of life, preparation of proposals for improving Tatarstan’s positions in the rating by the Agency for Strategic Initiatives for the Promotion of New Project based on citizens’ opinion;

assistance in the development and launch of the regional social standard in Tatarstan;

organisation of interogovernmental and interlevel communication between public power agencies, local government, legal entities and individuals.

The council has the right to invite scientific and educational institutions as well as scientists and experts for information, analytic and expert works to do these task. Also, it can create expert and consultancy task forces.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Rustam Minnikhanov to personally chair the council

The composition of the council is also already known: it will consists of three administration members and 17 participants. It will include:

Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov is the council’s chairman;

Rustam Minnikhanov. Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov (archive)

Vice Prime Minister Leyla Fazleyeva is a regional service manager as well as vice chair;

Vice Director of the Office for Health Care, Sport and a Healthy Lifestyle Promotion Raushan Zaripov is the council’s secretary.

Council members:

Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing Utilities Marat Ayzatullin;

Member of the regional political Council of United Russia political party’s Tatarstan office, deputy of the 6 th State Council, Board Chairman of the Anzhela Vavilova Public Charity Foundation for Children with Leukaemia Vladimir Vavilov;

State Council, Board Chairman of the Anzhela Vavilova Public Charity Foundation for Children with Leukaemia Vladimir Vavilov; Chairwoman of the republic’s Civic Chamber Zilya Valeyeva;

Ombudsman for Children’s Rights in Tatarstan Irina Volynets;

Founder of Power in Children charity foundation, DAR NGO, Chairman of Fathers’ Union public organisation Adel Zagretdinov;

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Protection Elmira Zaripova;

Chairwoman of the Tatarstan Council of the party’s supporters, panel member of the regional political council of United Russia’s office, Chairwoman of the State Council’s Committee for Social Policy Svetlana Zakharova;

Director of the Family and Demography Centre of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences Chulpan Ildarkhanova;

Chulpan Ildarkhanova. Photo: screenshot from YouTube

Chairman of the regional public organisation of veterans Khabir Ishtiryakov;

Member of the Civic Chamber’s Commission for Social Affairs, Charity and Development of Non-Commercial Sector, Chairman of Large Families of the Republic of Tatarstan public organisation Artyom Kuznetsov;

Health Care Minister Marsel Minnullin;

Board Chairwoman of the office of Union of Pensioners of Russia public organisation Lyubov Mishina;

Ombudsman for Human Rights in Tatarstan Sariya Saburskaya;

Minister for Youth Affairs Rinat Sadykov;

Rector of Kazan State Medical University Alexey Sozinov;

Head of the regional executive committee of For Russian People’s Front public movement Rinat Fazylov;

Minister of Education and Science Ilsur Khadiullin.