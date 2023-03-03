‘Shame on you’: Rustam Minnikhanov criticised Tatarstan industrial parks for low occupancy rate

At a meeting of the Tatarstan Ministry of Economy, Rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov criticised industrial parks of the republic because of their low occupancy rate. Some of them have just one resident.

“Today industrial sites have about 1,500 residents where more than 55,000 people work. Al conditions are created to develop industrial parks, subsidies, tax concessions, preferential loans are provided. At the same time, seven parks in our republic, I have repeatedly criticised, have one resident — Aksubay, Bugulma, Yelabuga, Zainsk, Kaybitsy, Leninogorsk, Rybnaya Sloboda districts. Shame on you,” claimed Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to him, the low occupancy rate of industrial parks is in Aktanysh District of Tatarstan — 28%, Buinsk — 39%, Novosheshminsk — 3%, Mamadysh — 32%.

“At the same time, the parks were created with public money. You submitted applications yourself. We allocated money. You don’t work,” the Tatarstan rais indicated. He noticed that the occupancy rate of industrial parks in modern conditions shouldn’t be lower than 70%.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Rustam Minnikhanov claimed that it is the area of responsibility of leaders of Tatarstan districts together with the Investment Development Agency, Investment and Venture Fund and the republic’s Ministry of Economy.

“Come on, work a bit, in theory you do a great job, forums and so on. We really don’t see you at the moment,” he addressed the managers of the Investment Development Agency and the Investment and Venture Fund.

Also, Rustam Minnikhanov criticized Nizhnekamsk and Chistopol Priority Socio-Economic Development Areas. The first of them didn’t attract any resident in 2022 and didn’t reach the numbers in creation of new jobs. The second territory attracted just two residents over the year.