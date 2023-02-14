Tatarstan car market falls by a third at the beginning of the year

The Tatarstan car market continued to fall in 2023 — after declining more than twofold in 2022, sales decreased by a third in January of this year. But the electric car market, on the contrary, has grown, the analytical agency Autostat told Realnoe Vremya, although it is far from sales volumes of ordinary passenger cars. Read the details in the material of the publication.

Annual sales volume has been falling for several years

Last year, the market of new passenger cars in Tatarstan ended with a 2,3-fold drop — from 59,319 cars sold in 2021 to 25,519 cars in 2022. However, it has been declining for several years. The peak in recent years was recorded in 2018 — then Tatarstan residents bought 71,6 thousand new cars.

The reduction schedule is as follows:

2019 — 68,2 thousand;

2020 — 62,6 thousand;

2021 — 59,3 thousand;

2022 — 25,5 thousand.

At the beginning of 2023, the results also decreased — by a third, from 3,496 cars in January 2022 to 2,367 this year. Half of the top 10 most popular brands are occupied by the Chinese. Among them, it is worth noting Omoda, which had no sales at all last year, while this year Tatarstan residents have bought 40 cars.

In general, sales increased for all popular Chinese brands, if compared with last year: Chery (98 to 219), Haval (from 83 to 162), Geely (from 42 to 97). Exeed stands out here — in January 2022, only one car of this brand was sold, whereas in the first month of 2023, sales amounted to 109 cars. It is also worth noting the increase in sales of Lada — c 864 to 1,220 cars.

Progress is associated with the withdrawal of previously popular Western and Korean brands. Their sales in January 2023 sharply decreased: Renault (from 491 to 110), Kia (from 447 to 97), Hyundai (from 416 to 84), Toyota (from 207 to 35).



№ BRAND JAN.23 JAN.22 CHANGE, % 1 LADA 1220 864 41,2 2 CHERY 219 98 123,5 3 HAVAL 162 83 95,2 4 RENAULT 110 491 -77,6 5 EXEED 109 1 10800,0 6 GEELY 97 42 131,0 7 KIA 97 447 -78,3 8 HYUNDAI 84 416 -79,8 9 OMODA 40 10 TOYOTA 35 207 -83,1 Total in the region 2367 3496 -32,3

In the list of the most purchased models, only one place was taken by the Western brand — Renault Logan, 49 pieces of which were sold in January 2023. Chinese cars are the most of all in the rating, they took six positions. Three lines, and the very first, were occupied by cars from the Russian Lada. There are several newcomers — these are Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, and Exeed LX.

№ BRAND MODEL JAN.23 JAN.22 CHANGE, % 1 LADA GRANTA 872 259 236,7 2 LADA NIVA LEGEND 166 36 361,1 3 LADA NIVA TRAVEL 154 61 152,5 4 CHERY TIGGO 7 PRO 95 5 HAVAL JOLION 68 40 70,0 6 GEELY COOLRAY 51 24 112,5 7 RENAULT LOGAN 49 75 -34,7 8 CHERY TIGGO 8 PRO MAX 43 9 EXEED LX 43 10 HAVAL F7 40 18 122,2 Total in the region 2367 3496 -32,3

Tatarstan began to actively buy electric cars

The market of electric cars, on the contrary, is growing — in 2022, residents of Tatarstan bought 124 such cars. This is almost twice as much as in 2021, when 63 electric cars were bought in Tatarstan. This growth is explained, among other things, by the production of domestic electric cars last year. Among them — Evolute i-JOY electric crossover, which can be purchased with the help of a preferential car loan.

Let us remind that Evolve is a Russian brand. The serial production of cars started at the Motorinvest plant in Lipetsk at the end of September last year. The company planned to start selling electric cars in Kazan. Recently, one of the taxi companies from Kazan has bought 50 Evolute electric vehicles, and they can already be found on the roads of the capital of Tatarstan.

At the beginning of 2023, the sales of electric cars also increased — by 56%, to 14 units.

