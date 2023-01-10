Census 2020: Tatars and Russians in Russia become fewer in ten years

According to the results of the 2020 census, 4,713,669 Tatars live in Russia

Photo: realnoevremya.ru / Rinat Nazmetdinov

Rosstat has published the results of the All-Russian Population Census 2020. Its main stage took place from October 15 to November 14, 2021. Initially, it was supposed to take place in October 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed first to April 2021, and then to September, and later to October. Preliminary results of the population census were summed up in April 2022, and the final ones have been published only this month. How much the population of Russia has increased and whether there are more Tatars — read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Russians have increased by more than 4 million



According to the results of the census, the five most numerous peoples have changed in Russia. In 2010, Russians were in first place — 111,016,896, Tatars were in second (5,310,649), Ukrainians were in the third (1,927,988), Bashkirs were in the fourth (1,584,554). They were followed by Chuvash and Chechens — 1,435,872 and 1,431,360, respectively.

Tatars have decreased by almost 597 thousand people in 10 years. According to the results of the 2020 census, there were 4,713,669 of them in the country.

According to the results of the last census, the picture has changed, but Russians (105,579,179) and Tatars are still on the first two lines. Chechens are now in third place in terms of numbers — their number has increased by almost 200 thousand people and amounted to 1,674,854 people. In the fourth place — Bashkirs — 1,571,879 residents of Russia reported belonging to this nationality. On the fifth line are the Chuvashs — 1,067,139.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

In general, the population of Russia has increased by 4,325,587 people since 2010. Then there were 142,856,536 people in the country, and ten years later — already 147,182,123. The number of rural population has hardly changed: 37,542,763 people in 2010 against 37,106,801 people in 2020. As for the urban population, it has grown from 105,313,773 to 110,075,322 people.



There have become fewer Tatars

Those who have designated their nationality as “Tatar” have decreased by 596,980 people in ten years. If in 2010 5,310,649 Russians called themselves Tatars, then in 2020 — only 4,713,669.

At the same time, there are more citizens belonging to Astrakhan Tatars: in 2010 — 7, in 2020 — 29. Mishars became more by only one person: 786 in 2010 and 787 in 2020. The number of Kryashens decreased by almost 5 thousand people: from 34,822 to 29,978. There have become almost by 500 fewer Siberian Tatars, from 6,779 to 6,297.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

Another fact: the number of Russians who speak the Tatar language has decreased. In 2010, there were 4,280,718 people, and in 2020 — only 3,261,155. That is, a million fewer people spoke about the knowledge of the Tatar language than 10 years ago.



Tatarstan citizens choose cities

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, the population of Tatarstan has increased over the past 10 years and has become highly urbanised: in 2010, 3,786,488 people lived in the republic, and in 2020 — already 4,004,809. There are 3,074,048 residents of Tatarstan living in cities, and 930,761 in rural areas.

Tatars are in the first place in terms of nationality in Tatarstan. Their number has hardly changed in 10 years: in 2010 — 2,012,571, in 2020 — 2,091,175. The second largest population in the republic is Russians. By the way, there have become more of them: 1,501,369 in 2010 and 1,574,804 in 2020.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

The Chuvash are the third largest in Tatarstan, although their number has decreased. In 2010, there were 116,252 of them, and in 2020 — 90,474. They are followed by Udmurts and Kryashens — 21,327 and 25,189 people. Bashkirs in Tatarstan also became a little less: in 2010 there were 13,726 of them, in 2020 — 11,029.



What about Bashkiria

As for Tatarstan's neighbours, the population in Bashkortostan has also grown, although not much: from 4,072,292 to 4,091,423 people. There are more Russians living there than representatives of other ethnicities. 1,509,246 reported belonging to this nationality at the 2020 census, in 2010 they were 1,432,906.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

The number of Bashkirs according to the results of the census also increased by almost 100 thousand: there were 1,172,287, there were 1,268,806. But Tatars in Bashkiria have become by almost 35 thousand fewer: they were 1,009,295, now they are 974,533.

