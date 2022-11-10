Tennis player from Kazan wins final WTA tournament

Tennis player from Kazan Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens from Belgium won the doubles of the final WTA tournament. The competition was held in Fort Worth, US.

In the final, the tennis players defeated Barbora Krejčíková and Katerina Sinyakova from Czechia — 6-2, 4-6, 11-9. So the doubles have won the third joint title. For the Russian, it is the fifth largest trophy in her career. While Mertens has won the 16th award.

According to head of the Russian Tennis Federation, Veronika Kudermetova’s win in the final tournament is a tennis holiday for Russia and Tatarstan.

“It is a very good comeback win. It is a holiday for Russian and Tatarstan tennis. The Tennis Academy was created in Kazan after the Universiade and tennis really develops there. Children started to play, many athletes are on team Russia,” R-Sport cites him.

It should be reminded that in late February head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach urged international sports federations to suspend Russian athletes from competitions by violating the Olympic Charter. However, federations in some sports didn’t obey the call and continued allowing Russians to compete. So Russians keep performing in judo and tennis as neutral athletes.