Enterprises of the gas and petrochemical complex in Tatarstan pay 94bn rubles

Since the beginning of the year enterprises pf the gas and petrochemical complex in Tatarstan have paid 94 billion rubles of taxes to the Tatarstan budget. This is 1,5 times more than during the same period in 2021. Director General of Tatneftekhiminvest-holding JSC Rafinat Yarullin said this.

At a board meeting chaired by President Rustam Minnikhanov, the performance of enterprises of the gas and petrochemical complex of the Republic of Tatarstan from January tp September 2022 was considered. Tatarstan Prime Minister Alexey Pesoshin participated in it.

As Rafinat Yarullin said, backbone enterprises of the gas and petrochemical complex of the Republic of Tatarstan ramped up total production by 2,9% from January to September compared to the same period last year. The growtg is provided by a greater output of oil production and processing, the production of nitrogen fertilisers and plastics.

Tatneft PJSC is renovating a cryogenic dry stripped gas high conversion unit. Works on the creation of the first block and module lithium extraction unit at Aznakayevskneft fields are underway.

Lithium is planned to be used at P-D Tatneft Alabuga-Glassfibre plant.

Photo: tnhi.ru

TANECO JSC continues building an aromatics complex and the second hydrocracking unit. Ammonia JSC plans to start making a lime and ammonia mix by the end of the year. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is building a new ethylene facility and a hexane plant.

It should be reminded that the enterprises of the gas and petrochemical complex of Tatarstan increased the output by 3,6% while taxes increased by 70% in the first half of the year. Thw considerable growth of taxes is conditioned by an unprecedented rise in prices for petrochemicals in world prices, explained then Rafinat Yarullin.

They reached peak numbers in March-April 2022. After that, they started to fall the level of the second half of 2021.