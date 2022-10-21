2.7m sq m of housing commissioned from January to September in Tatarstan — 5th place in Russia

The pace of housing commissioning has increased by almost a quarter

In Tatarstan, a little more than 2,7 million square metres of housing were built in the first three quarters of 2022. This is by 21,6% more than in the same period last year, Realnoe Vremya calculated, when 2,2 million square metres of residential real estate were commissioned in the republic.

Almost three quarters of the total housing commissioned in nine months — 1,95 million square metres — are individual housing built at the expense of Tatarstan residents' own funds. This is 13,520 houses.

For comparison: 1.39 million square metres of individual housing were built in January-September last year. Thus, its commissioning in Tatarstan has increased by 40%. As for the number of houses built, it increased by 32,4% — in the first nine months of 2021, 10,3 thousand such objects were built in Tatarstan.

Almost three quarters of the total housing commissioned in nine months — 1,95 million square metres — is individual housing. Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

Enterprises and organisations in Tatarstan built 757,3 thousand square metres of housing in the first nine months of 2022. These are 128 houses with 28,629 apartments, it follows from the data of Tatarstan State Statistics Service.



The share of housing built by enterprises and organisations in Tatarstan in January-September 2022 was only 28%. For comparison: last year it reached 37,5%.

Share of housing built by enterprises and organisations in Tatarstan in January-September 2022 was only 28%. Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maksim Platonov

Tatarstan enters top 10 for construction of residential buildings



Tatarstan is consistently among the leaders in the construction of residential buildings. According to the results of January-September 2022, the republic round out the top 5.

Moscow Oblast is the leader in housing construction. Almost 11,6 million square metres were built there in nine months. This is four times more than in Tatarstan.

Krasnodar Krai is the second in the rating of Russian regions for the construction of residential buildings — 7,5 million square metres. The third is Moscow, where 4,75 million square meters of residential real estate were built in January-September, the fourth — Leningrad Oblast (almost 3,16 million square metres).

Bashkiria, neighbouring Tatarstan, is also in the top ten among the regions of the Volga Federal District. 2,18 million square metres of housing were built there in three quarters. With this indicator, the republic is on the 8th line.

The 6th in the ranking, right after Tatarstan, is St. Petersburg, where 2,5 million square metres of housing were built in nine months. The 7th — Tyumen Oblast (2,19 million square metres), the 9th — Sverdlovsk Oblast (almost 2,15 million square metres).



Rostov Oblast rounds out the top 10. In January-September 2022, almost 2,148 million square metres of housing were built there. This is by 561,5 thousand square metres less than in Tatarstan.