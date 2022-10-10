‘We look after our own’: who support families of the mobilised in Tatarstan and how

Large municipalities have made kindergarten and school meals free, districts are next in line

After the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia, the municipal authorities of Tatarstan have alternately begun to introduce additional measures of social support for the families of servicemen sent to participate in the special operation on the territory of the DPR, LPR and Ukraine. Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny, from where about 2 thousand people have been called up, assumed the costs of paying for kindergarten and provided hot meals to the children of the military in schools. This is the minimum package of social assistance. On the other hand, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to insure the life and health of servicemen, guaranteeing significant cash payments in case of injury, disability and death of the family breadwinner.

Free to kindergartens and lunches at schools



“We look after our own” — this is how the authorities of Naberezhnye Chelny announced new measures to support the families of the participants of the special operation in the Donbas. On the day of the first dispatch to combat exercises, the families of the mobilised residents of Naberezhnye Chelny were assured that they would definitely be helped while “their fathers are fulfilling their military duty”. First of all, from October 1, the children of the mobilised will have free meals at schools. They also promised other support measures, for example, “certain decisions regarding the fees for kindergartens for children of the soldiers who are serving in the special operation zone”.

In total, about 700 children of mobilised residents of Naberezhnye Chelny are exempt from fees for kindergartens, meals in schools. Besides, they can attend sports and other hobby clubs for free. These additional costs are borne by the city budget. Immediately before sending, the mobilised receive 20 thousand rubles each, which can be spent on equipment or given to the family. In total, Naberezhnye Chelny are to send 1,200 military personnel to the combat zone.

Free entrance to swimming pools, zoo, theatres and museums



Similar measures of support to the families of servicemen in the special operation zone are offered in Kazan. At the moment, 800 people have been mobilised from the capital of the republic. A Headquarters has been set up in the city to support the families of the mobilised, where issues requiring immediate solutions will be considered. The Kazan package of support measures, by and large, repeats the one of Naberezhnye Chelny. From October 10, the children of the mobilised residents of Kazan will be have the opportunity to have meals in municipal schools, they will be provided with free two hot meals a day.

Exemption from payment for municipal kindergarten has been introduced from November 1. But from October 10, the children of the mobilised will be given the right to free travel in public transport. They will also have the opportunity to visit museums, theatres, the zoo, cinemas in palaces of culture, concerts for free. Moreover, they will be exempt from fees when visiting municipal swimming pools, athletics arenas and gyms.

The capital's officials promise to be in direct contact with the relatives of the mobilised. According to the mayor's office, the executive committee staff met with almost everyone and compiled social passports reflecting the state of affairs in the family. “They should be sure that their families, spouses, children, parents are all surrounded by attention and care, and that any problems that families of the mobilised will have will find solutions," the mayor of Kazan said.

Vouchers to sanatoriums and job reservations



The authorities of Yelabuga have also introduced “mobilization holidays” for military families. The children of the mobilised citizens will be exempt from fees for kindergarten, and schoolchildren will have free meals in schools.

Besides, the families of the fighters will receive vouchers “Mother and child” and children's vouchers to health resorts of Tatarstan, as well as to the children's camps Bersut and Burevestnik in November this year. Free of charge or subsidised, it is not specified. It has not yet been disclosed how much these expenses will cost local budgets.

Nizhnekamsk authorities have not yet announced whether they will be able to help the families of those called up at the expense of the city budget. At least, at the time of the article's preparation, this information was not available on the mayor's office's website.

Two hundred people have been mobilised from the capital of petrochemistry. The head of the Nizhnekasmk Municipal District, Ramil Mullin, noted on “business Monday” that many of those called up “worked at the industrial enterprises of the city," therefore, “jobs are reserved for them”. Most likely, the city authorities are calculating what kind of assistance the municipal treasury will be able to provide.

“Armor, vests, helmets are tn the list of necessary items”

There is still little information about how the families of those mobilised in the regions of the republic will be supported. But local volunteer activists are trying to initiate them. For example, the wives and relatives of the conscripted men from the Vysokogorsky district have united and are discussing options for action: “We have 152 mobilized soldiers from the Vysokogorsky district. Everyone needs something," said activist Ruzina. “In the list of necessary — armor, vests, helmets and so on. They ask for good comfortable combat boots, since those that give out are uncomfortable, they rub their feet. All the necessary things need to be bought and handed over before they leave.”

The spouses of the mobilised soldiers decided to turn to the head of the Vysokogorsky district for help: “Other districts, cities have allocated financial assistance, but we have no help in Vysokaya Gora. After all, many are left without the only breadwinner in the family! One hundred anf fifty people have been sent from our district in total," one of the women writes.

Payments in case of injury, disability and loss of breadwinner



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to insure the life and health of servicemen, guaranteeing significant cash payments in case of injury, disability and death of the family breadwinner. According to the military department, all Russian military personnel are insured under the Law on Compulsory insurance No. 52-FZ “On compulsory state insurance of life and health of military personnel, citizens called up for military training.” Contracts are concluded with accredited insurance companies, including VSK, Rosgosstrakh, MAKS, Ingosstrakh, SOGAZ, Alfa-Strakhovanie, Reso-Garantia, Soglasie, etc., in respect of each conscript. According to the Ministry of Defence, those mobilised after September 21 will be equated to contract employees, which means they can qualify for increased payments.

As follows from the materials of the ministry, the total payment for the participants of the special operation upon the occurrence of an insured event consists of insurance compensation and a one-time allowance. Each of these two parts is indexed annually. In the event of the death of a serviceman, the maximum amounts are paid. Now the insurance payout is 2,968 million rubles and a one-time allowance of 4,453 million rubles. In total, the family of the deceased are expected to receive 7,421 million rubles. The insurance contract also allows payment in case of death after a serious injury.

Insurance payments will amount to 2,226 million rubles in case of disability of a serviceman when assigning the first group, the second group — 1,484 million rubles, the third — 742,116 rubles. At the same time, a lump-sum payment is provided upon dismissal. Contract employees who have received a disability are paid about 3 million rubles. Monthly payments and other compensations are due during the life of the participants of the special operation. In case of a serious injury to a serviceman, an insurance payment of 296 846 rubles is paid, and in case of a light injury — 72 211 rubles.

This March, the president of the country signed a decree, according to which the family of the deceased special operation participant will receive 5 million rubles, in case of injury — 3 million rubles. These payments are assigned in parallel with the rest.



The federal authorities have introduced “credit holidays” for the mobilised. The relevant law bill been approved by the Federation Council. Conscripted citizens can receive a deferral on consumer and mortgage loans for the entire period of service. Besides, the postponement applies to family members of military personnel. The right to “credit holidays” can be used until December 31, 2023. Debts on loans will be cancelled if a serviceman dies or is recognised as a disabled person of group I as a result of injury (wounds, injuries, contusions) after February 24, 2022, the Association of Regional Banks explained.