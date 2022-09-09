Kazan ‘almost ready’ to start heating season

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov (archive)

Hydraulic pressure test to end in mid-September

Repair works in heating networks are coming to an end in Kazan. Consumers aren’t involved in them, Realnoe Vremya was told in the press service of the city administration.

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

Start of heating season unknown

At the same time, the authorities of the city haven’t yet decided when to start the heating season. According to a decree of the Russian government, houses must be provided with heating when the average day temperature is down to +8 degrees for five days. As of 6 September, in Kazan this indicator is +14 degrees.

As Realnoe Vremya was explained in the press service of the city administration, all big heating suppliers are ready to provide Kazan citizens’ homes with heating.

Photo: wirestock on Freepik.com

It should be reminded that last year the heating season in Kazan started on 16 September. A few days before this, heating started to be supplied in 92 kindergartens and 6 hospitals. However, in 2020, the heating period started much later — on 21 September.

By early September this year, 99% of boilers were ready for the heating period. As the republic’s Ministry of Construction explained later, this list has 3,000 boilers.