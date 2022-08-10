Birth rate decreases in Tatarstan in the first half of the year

Birth rate fell by 15% in June



17,667 children were born in Tatarstan in the first 6 months of 2022. Compared to the same period last year, the birth rate in the republic has decreased by 10,2%, Realnoe Vremya calculated on the basis of Rosstat data.

A decrease in the birth rate since the beginning of the year in Tatarstan has been observed almost every month with the exception of January. In the first month of 2022, 2,875 newborns were registered in the republic, which is by 1,4% more than last January.

The peak of the birth rate decline was in the last month of the half-year. In June 2022, 3,061 children were born in Tatarstan, which is by 15,4% less than in the first month of last summer. At the same time, this is the largest number of newborns in the Volga Federal District.

The largest number of births in the first half of the year was registered in March — 3,210. At the same time, the birth rate in comparison with the same month of 2021 fell in Tatarstan by 15,2%.



In April, the birth rate in comparison with the same month last year decreased in the republic by 14,9% (2,801 children). In May, it fell by 11,2% — 2,9 thousand babies were born.

The minimum reduction in the birth rate was recorded at the end of winter — 2,820 newborns were born, which is by 2,2% less than in February 2021.

In terms of fertility, Tatarstan is the 2nd in the Volga Federal District after Bashkiria

According to the number of births registered in the first half of 2022, Tatarstan is the 2nd in the Volga Federal District. The 1st is neighbouring Bashkiria, where 17,948 children were born in January-June. However, the birth rate there has also decreased — compared to the same period last year, it fell by 7%.

It is worth noting that a decrease in the birth rate in the first six months was registered in all 14 regions of the Volga Federal District. More than in Tatarstan, it fell in Kirov Oblast — by 14,1% and in Orenburg Oblast — by 11,9%.

A decrease in the birth rate in the first half of the year was registered in the Volga Federal District as a whole — it fell by 8,7%. In January-June 2022, 116,171 children were born in the district.



In general, 635,218 children were born in Russia in the first half of the year. Compared to January-June 2021, the birth rate in the country fell by 6,3%.