An apartment for an orphan costs Tatarstan an average of 1.6 million rubles

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Since the beginning of the year, Tatarstan has allocated 1,3 billion for the purchase of housing for orphaned children



Since the beginning of 2022, over 1,3 billion rubles have been allocated from the republican budget in Tatarstan for the purchase of housing for orphans and children left without parental care, Realnoe Vremya calculated. The funds have been allocated to four purchases.

In total, Tatarstan purchases 812 residential premises for orphans worth 1,3 billion rubles in 2022. Thus, one apartment costs the republican budget an average of 1,6 million rubles.

The Ministry of Land and Property Relations of Tatarstan is traditionally engaged in the search for contractors. To date, the agency has already decided on a contractor for three tenders for the purchase of housing for orphans — it is the non-profit organisation “Goszhilfond under the President of Tatarstan”. The fourth purchase is being in the active phase.

Photo: Oleg Tikhonov

The requirements for residential premises are the same — the area is not less than 24, but not more than 36 square metres. They must have a separate kitchen with a sink, a bathroom with plumbing, windows and doors. The apartments provided must be suitable for living, with a fine finish. Open plan of rooms is allowed.



It is worth noting that for the specified price of 1,6 million for one apartment on one of the ad sites, one can only buy a room with an area of up to 20 square metres.

More than 420 apartments for almost 664 million

One of the last tenders for the purchase of housing for orphans and children left without parental care was announced on July 20. The initial price of the contract is over 663,7 million rubles.

It is planned to purchase 423 residential premises for this amount. Thus, the cost of one object is estimated at almost 1,57 million rubles.

Most of the apartments — 372 — will be purchased in Kazan. Another 27 apartments will be bought for orphans in the Nizhnekamsk district of Tatarstan, 12 — in the Tukayevsky district, 10 — in the Kukmor district. One apartment is planned to be purchased in the Leninogorsk and Chistopol districts.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The contractor must transfer residential premises by December 20, 2022, follows from the data on the public procurement portal.



State Housing Fund under the President of Tatarstan is engaged in the purchase of apartments

In April, 178,8 million rubles were allocated from the budget of Tatarstan for the purchase of housing for orphans. It was planned to buy 114 residential premises in Kazan for this amount.

In March, the Ministry of Land and Property of Tatarstan announced a similar tender with an initial contract price of almost 205,56 million rubles. During the purchase, this amount decreased by 1,5%, to 202,4 million.

For this amount, 131 apartments were purchased. Of these, 72 are in the Laishevsky district of Tatarstan, 37 are in the Chistopolsky district, 10 are in Naberezhnye Chelny. Six apartments were bought in Nurlatsky district and six — in Sabinsky district.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The first tender in 2022 for the purchase of housing for orphans in Tatarstan was announced in February. The initial price of the contract is over 663,7 million rubles. During the purchase, the amount remained unchanged. One hundred and forty-four apartments were purchased for it, of which 48 were in Kazan, and 96 more were in Naberezhnye Chelny.

