Out of stock or in large bills: whether it is possible to buy dollars and euros in banks of Kazan

In stock and on order

Readers of Realnoe Vremya drew attention to that it is almost impossible to buy cash dollars and euros in Kazan banks. The correspondent of the publication called several organisations and visited their offices in the city to sort out the situation.

So, most banks told that you can find out about the availability of currency and specify the exchange rate directly at a branch. Sovcombank added that not all branches have foreign currency, and Rosselkhoznadzor immediately called the exchange rate: 65,30 per dollar and 70,20 per euro.

It is worth noting that the official rates from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on Wednesday are as follows:

dollar — 52,97 rubles.

euro — 55,89 rubles.

VTB told the publication by phone that it is possible to buy foreign currency only through an application or a website, and it is impossible to get cash at any branch throughout Russia, including in Kazan. However, employees at the branch on Kalinina Street, 62, said that it was still possible to buy cash currency.

At Intesa bank branch on Leytenanta Schmidta Street, the correspondent was told that foreign currency can only be bought in large bills of $100 and €500. But there is no currency on sale at all in Ak Bars Bank for Nikolay Ershov Street.

Photo: pxhere.com

Without problems, according to employees, dollars and euros can be bought at the offices of BKS on Ostrovsky Street, 87, and Sberbank on Vishnevsky Street, 57. Alfa-Bank at Ostrovsky Street, 103, said that they had only $800 and €500 left. The call centre of the organisation explained that it is necessary to pre-order currency to the branch or use a mobile application and buy it digitally.



The press service of the Bank of Kazan reported that dollars and euros are freely available and there is no shortage of cash. Money for purchase is available in all branches.

“If a certain amount is brought to some branch, then the bank sells it”

Let us remind that in mid-April, the Central Bank lifted the ban for the sale of foreign currency in cash in banks but introduced a restriction, according to which one can sell the money only that the bank has received from customers since April 9.

“If a certain amount is brought to some branch, then the bank sells it. Accordingly, in some branches cash currency may indeed not be in sufficient volume. In this case, one can contact another branch of the bank or come later," the press service of Ak Bars Bank explained to Realnoe Vremya.

Besides, all banks drew attention to that you can easily buy currency in digital form through a mobile application or bank.