Falling birth rate in Tatarstan: in April, it reduced by 15%

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

In April, the birth rate in Tatarstan reduced by 15%

A fall in the birth rate was registered in Tatarstan in early 2022. During the first four months, it fell by 8,5% compared to the same period last year, Realnoe Vremya has calculated basing on the data of the Russian Statistics Service.

This January-April, 11,706 newborns were registered in Tatarstan. During the same period in 2021, a thousand more babies were born in the republic, 12,795.

In April 2022 alone, the birth rate in Tatarstan plunged by 14,9% at once, compared to the same month last year. 2,801 newborns were registered in the fourth month of the year in the republic. In April 2021, 3,293 babies were born.

A slump in the birth rate in Tatarstan was registered during the first quarter of 2022. In January-March 2022, it dropped by 6,3% compared to the same period last year. So during the first three months of 2021, 9,502 babies were born in the republic, only 8,905 were in January-March in the republic.

More babies were born in Bashkiria than in Tatarstan during the four months

A decline in the birth rate in Tatarstan in January-April 2022 is one of the highest among the regions of the Volga Federal District. It decreased worse only in Kirov, Saratov, Ulyanovsk and Orenburg Oblasts and Udmurtia.



So in the number of newborns registered in January-April 2022, Tatarstan ranks second in the Volga area. Only neighbouring Bashkiria where 12,077 babies were born during the first four months outperformed the republic. At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the birth rate reduced by 6,1%.

Realnoe Vremya offers a rating of Volga regions in the fall in the birth rate in January-April 2022 according to the Russian Statistics Service’s data:

Kirov Oblast (-13,9%, 2,907 newborns); Orenburg Oblast (-11,5%, 5,225 newborns); Saratov Oblast (-9,6%, 5,395 newborns); Ulyanovsk Oblast (-8,8%, 2,932 newborns).; Udmurtia (-8,6%, 4,289 newborns); Tatarstan (-8,5%, 11,706 newborns); Chuvashia (-8,4%, 3,193 newborns); Perm Krai (-7%, 7,649 newborns); Samara Oblast (-7%, 7,965 newborns); Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (-6,5%, 7,693 newborns); Mari El (-6,3%, 1,895 newborns); Penza Oblast (-6,2%, 2,672 newborns); Bashkiria (-6,1%, 12,077 newborns); Mordovia (-5,4%, 1,562 newborns);

Photo: Maxim Platonov

In the Volga area in general, the birth rate in January-March 2022 dropped by 8% compared to the same period last year. 77,160 babies were born in the area during the first four months of the year whereas almost 7,000 more were during the same period in 2021 — 83,831.

In Russia, 420,073 newborns were registered during the first four months of 2022, which is 6,2% less than in January-April last year (447, 628). This April, 99,697 babies were born. It is 9,9% less than during the same month last year.