IKEA in Kazan reopens for return

Exchange and Return departments opened in IKEA stores on 1 June — they opened in Kazan too. Realnoe Vremya’s correspondent went to MEGA shopping mall.

The main area of the store in the Tatarstan capital is still closed, however, the Exchange and Return department are operating. Buyers can exchange or return a commodity, order a service or receive a product they had paid for earlier.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

“All the commitments made to the consumers in the orders made and paid before 3 March inclusive and delivery and assembly services will be met. The pick-up orders can be received both in IKEA stores and in the pick-up points according to the usual working schedule,” the company specified for Realnoe Vremya.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

“Any goods except for mattresses, pillows and blankets because more than 14 days passed can be returned. If it is a matter of quality, the guarantee lasts for two years. If a product didn’t suit or you got tired of it, it lasts a year if it hasn’t been used. Most importantly, there shouldn’t be traces of being used,” explained a worker of the service.

The workers said that it is unknown when the sale in the store could resume, the information about this will appear on the website of the company.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

The Return and Exchange department will be open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12.00 to 20.00. The client support centre operates daily from 08.00 to 21.00 local time.