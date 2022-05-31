Nothing threatens the development of crops in Tatarstan, say Ministry of Agriculture and Association of Farms

Nothing threatens the development of grains in Tatarstan. The press service of the republic’s Ministry of Agriculture told Realnoe Vremya. Chairman of the Association of Farms of Tatarstan Kamiyar Baytemirov confirmed this information too.

“Everything is fine [in Tatarstan] with winter and other crops,” the agriculture ministry said.

As Baytemirov explained, during his business trips, he had visited almost all districts of Tatarstan and hadn’t received information about the loss of crops.

“For plants, humidity is a determining factor. Of course, diseases develop with humidity. If somebody didn’t treat the fields or sowed bad seeds, this is possible. But I think there is a handful of such cases,” he explained.

Photo: Ilya Repin

Spring crops continue being sowed in Tatarstan. It is planned to sow 2,8 million ha of land in 2022, of which 1,8 million ha are spring crops. As Realnoe Vremya was said in the press service of the agriculture ministry, 83% of spring crops have been sowed in the republic, 1,5 million ha of fields have been sowed. So since 23 May, about 300,000 ha of arable land has been sowed with spring crops.