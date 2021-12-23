New Year's bonus: teachers in Tatarstan to be paid an average of 40k to 70k rubles

After checking the figures, the government decided to pay the 13th salary to teachers again to fulfill Vladimir Putin's May Decrees.

Not only Kazan, but also all Tatarstan teachers by the end of this year will receive a New Year's Eve benefit of an average of 40 to 70 thousand rubles, even in small municipalities. The exact amount of payments will be determined by school principals, and on average, the bonus will depend on the teacher's workload and place of work and residence. This will allow the region to fully implement the May Decrees of the president of Russia on bringing teachers' salaries up to the average in Tatarstan. The reference point was Rosstat data on the average salary in the republic — 45,498 rubles (the end of November 2021). Bringing teachers' salaries to the average level in the economy will continue in the new year. The president of the republic decided to increase teachers' salaries by 17,5% or up to 1,1 minimum wage from January 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the federal experiment on the reform of the teacher remuneration system with a salary of two minimum wages has been postponed.

Bonus to teachers for postponement

The salary of Tatarstan teachers by the end of 2021 will be brought to the average level in the economy of the region, established by the May Decrees of the President of Russia. To achieve the target value of 100%, the government of Tatarstan at the end of the year ordered to allocate a multibillion-dollar budget tranche.

As the head of the Tatarstan trade union of education workers, Yury Prokhorov, told Realnoe Vremya, by the end of the year teachers will receive lump sum payments of about 50-60 thousand rubles, taking into account which their average annual salary will be equal to the average in the economy of the region. According to him, the regular salary of a teacher today is slightly behind the average in the economy of the region: currently it ranges from 35-36 thousand rubles, but at the end of the year, it is “raised” by additional New Year's bonuses from the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Thus, in terms of 12 months, the teacher's salary is equal to the average for the region (at the end of November 2021, it amounted to 45,498 rubles). The deferred payment mechanism has worked for the past two years. For the first time, New Year's Eve bonuses were made in December last year, Yury Prokhorov said.



This year, New Year's benefits to teachers have become possible “after checking the figures”, the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan reported.

“According to the May Decrees of the president of Russia, the salary of teaching staff in schools must be at least 100% in relation to the average salary in the region. But the salaries of university teachers and researchers must correspond to at least 200% in relation to the average salary in the region. That is why the so-called “Putin's benefits” are provided — they are paid from the budget of the subject of the Russian Federation," the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan reminded.

According to the ministry, such bonuses are paid quarterly in Tatarstan. But this year, the total amount of payments to teachers of general education institutions “turned out to be insufficient”.

“After checking the figures, it was decided to make a one-time payment to achieve the salary level of teachers up to the average salary of the region in accordance with the May Decrees of the president of Russia," the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan explained.

Maximum payments of 60-70 thousand — to the teachers of Naberezhnye Chelny, Yelabuga and Zelenodolsk

Interestingly, the amount of the New Year's payment to the teacher varies slightly between municipalities. For example, in Kazan it will amount to about 50 thousand rubles, and a total of 552,3 million rubles are provided. In Nizhnekamsk, it is also 50 thousand rubles on average.

“Lump-sum payments, according to the May Decrees, are made to teaching staff at the main place of work and at the main position. An average of 50 thousand per person has been allocated to the teaching staff of schools. The time worked and the load are taken into account, it is distributed proportionally taking into account the load," head of the Education Department of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Garifullin told Realnoe Vremya.

In turn, the press service of the Mayor's Office of Naberezhnye Chelny added that their teachers can count on an even bigger New Year's bonus:



“Teachers of Naberezhnye Chelny will receive about 60 thousand rubles on average.”

Payments are also planned to be made in Bugulma: “We haven't had time to calculate everything yet," the head of the city's Education Department, Valentina Kulbeda, replied to Realnoe Vremya, but on average, the payments will amount to 50 thousand rubles.

Teachers of Yelabuga and Yelabuga district can also count on a serious increase, albeit a one-time one:

“We have calculated for one salary— 39,8 thousand, if the teacher has a higher salary, then the amount is greater. But our payments will go from 39 thousand and above, on average 50 thousand, up to a maximum of 60 thousand rubles. It usually happened in different ways, but, they say, now everyone has a lot," the municipality's Education Department reported.

“All teachers will have different amounts depending on the workload. Someone will be given 10 thousand rubles, someone — more, but there are also one-time benefits of more than 60 thousand, on average — up to 70 thousand rubles," they reported in the Financial and Economic Service of the Executive Committee of the Zelenodolsk municipal district.

However, all these are conditional figures of bonuses, experts warn.

“It cannot be said that every teacher in the districts will receive the same amount. The calculation is complicated and depends on the workload of teachers, on their work experience, therefore, the heads of educational institutions, based on their local acts-regulations on payments, determine the final amount for each teacher," the press service of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Tatarstan explained to our publication.

The head of the Tatarstan trade union of education workers, Yury Prokhorov, added that the surcharges were transferred by the boiler method, and they are distributed among teachers by the heads of educational institutions. How fair — it is a separate question.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Head teachers who teach lessons will also receive additional bonuses



Putin's benefits concern only teachers. But the Kazan Education Department appealed to the Ministry of Education and Science of the republic with a proposal to consider the possibility of assigning lump-sum payments to “administrative and educational support personnel (directors, deputy directors, heads of departments, etc.) engaged in teaching activities on an internal part-time basis and teaching staff (teachers) on an external part-time basis.”

“There are head teachers who combine a managerial position with pedagogical activity, and everything depends on how the load of each particular specialist is distributed, the main thing is what his or her main position is. If the main load is pedagogical, and the position of the deputy director of the school is part-time, then payments are made. If the main position is the head teacher, and the pedagogical activity is combined, regardless of the volume, then perhaps not. Since the funds are distributed to municipal districts and sent to each institution, the decision on the amount of payments to teachers is made by the head of the institution. This should be considered at on a case-by-case basis," the ministry explained.”

The benefits are to be received by teachers by the end of 2021.

University professors — in double size

Besides, additional payments of 45 thousand rubles are expected by the teaching staff of the Kazan Federal University.

“One-time payments made by the leadership of the Russian Federation to certain categories of citizens have prompted us to implement such support measures at the university. Today's payouts are not the only ones. At the beginning of the school year, we have already made one-time payments, first in the amount of 15,000, and then — 20,000 rubles. I would like to emphasise that the amount will not be affected by the factors such as work experience, rank, academic degree, whether he is a senior lecturer at the department or an assistant — everyone will receive payments in exactly the same amount," said the rector of the KFU, Ilshat Gafurov.

The press service of the KNRTU-KAI has not yet responded to the request of Realnoe Vremya about the bonus to professors.



Without reform, but with an increased salary

Bringing teachers' salaries to the average level in the economy will continue in the new year. The president of Tatarstan has decided to increase the salaries of public sector employees from January 1, 2022. The adopted resolution of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan provides for an increase in base salaries and, accordingly, incentive and compensation payments calculated as a percentage of base salaries, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan reported.

According to Yury Prokhorov, from January 1, 2022, the basic salaries of teachers will rise by 17,5% — up to 16,790 rubles. After recalculation, they will be equal to 1,1 minimum wage. According to him, with the increase in salaries, other bonuses will also rise, as a result of which teachers will earn up to 44-50 thousand rubles a month. Provided that the load will be 24-28 lessons (hours) a week. Will it fill the deficit? Now there are 1,500 teachers missing in Kazan, and 840 teachers in Naberezhnye Chelny. The head of the trade unions believes that money alone cannot solve the problem — it takes time to train young teachers. In the meantime, the shortage of personnel is closed by a double “load”, he said.

Photo: Maksim Platonov

He added with regret that the federal experiment on reforming teachers' salaries with a salary of two minimum wages has been suspended.

