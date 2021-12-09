Maintenance of touch-screen kiosks in Tatarstan to cost 15 million rubles every six months

Photo: Maxim Platonov

Over 15 million in six months

As Realnoe Vremya has found out, the software service of touch-screen kiosks and their maintenance will cost more than 15,3 million rubles in Tatarstan. The financing is provided by the client — the Tatarstan Centre for Information Technologies.

15 million rubles is designed only for six months of software service of touch-screen kiosks for self-service and the electronic queue system and their maintenance. The contractor must provide the service from 1 January to 30 January 2022.

Most of the sum — 8,5 million rubles — will be spent on the technical maintenance of touch-screen kiosks. The other 6,8 million rubles will be required for software.

Realnoe Vremya sent a request to the Tatarstan Ministry of Mass Media, Digitalisation and Communications. The reply hadn’t been received when the article was published. Realnoe Vremya is ready to publish the comment upon reception.

To provide uninterrupted operation of nearly 800 terminals and kiosks

The software support or its service, which will cost 7 million rubles, must guarantee that Tatarstan residents are provided uninterruptedly state, municipal and social services online, the client’s documentation reads.

Photo: Gulandam Fatkhullina

In particular, the contractor must provide the software operation of touch-screen kiosks, support interactive terminal services, do scheduled technical maintenance and eliminate different problems. It is obliged to monitor touch-screen kiosks, which are located in different agencies and institutions of the republic, check its cash receptor, receipt paper roll, dates and time of the last non-cash and cash payment.

The Tatarstan Centre for Information Technologies provided a full list of kiosks and terminals. Most of them are concentrated in health institutions of the republic, schools and Multi-Functional Centres. The list also includes information terminals located in shopping malls, courthouses and local administration buildings of Kazan.

So it is interactive terminals of the Tatarstan office of the Federal Tax Service citizens can use to pay for taxes, state duties when registering sole traders and legal entities in the Multi-Functional Centre. They also include kiosks of the Registry Office of the Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers where residents of the republic can pay for state duties on services they are provided to record a marriage or divorce and so on. It is interactive terminals Tatarstan citizens can use to pay for telecom, Internet services.

By the way, there are almost 300 interactive terminals. They are divided into several types: those accepting cash and cards, accepting only cash and only cards.

As for the electronic queue system, this means that Tatarstan citizens can make an appointment to receive services in different agencies and establishments. Particularly it is the Tatarstan Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tatarstan Ministry of Health Care and Ministry of Labour, Registry Office of the Tatarstan Cabinet of Ministers where, Tatarstan Technical Inventory Bureau, Presidential State Housing Fund, Multi-Functional Centres, subdivisions of the Kazan Executive Committee and administration and subdivisions of the Tatarstan office of the Federal Bailiff Service.

There is a total of 450 e-queue terminals. This is first of all touch-screen kiosks with access to the system to make an appointment with a doctor electronically. They print and issue receipts, read smart cards and bar codes, etc.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Cleanliness and operability for 8,5 million

Technical support of information kiosks and the e-queue system costs more money than software service: 8,5 million for six months. It is noteworthy that this service includes quite a long list of works.

For instance, the contractor will have to check the operability of the card reader and if needed tune, clean it, etc. The receipt printer, cashbox and cash receptor rolls will have to be cleaned too. Terminals themselves must look neat.

Also, the contractor must troubleshoot the equipment, care about the appearance of terminals: paint them if there is rust on them, update the firmware if needed. The contractor is also obliged to check their operability, see if the kiosks are placed well and transport them into another place if needed.

It is required to eliminate problems with terminals if this happens as soon as possible. If it is located in Kazan, three hours are given to solve the problem. If it is in another settlement, eight hours are given.