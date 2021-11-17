What Kazan citizens bought on 11.11 sale and the difference from the federal top

Kazan citizens were interested in jewellery and women’s lingerie on AliExpress

Kazan citizens became one of the most active participants in the 11.11 sale. According to AliExpress Russia’s research, which Realnoe Vremya has at its disposal, the Tatarstan capital ranked seventh on a list of Russian cities in this indicator outstripping Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Ufa.

The citizens were mostly interested in jewellery, mobile accessories, handicraft goods, products for holidays, women’s lingerie. However, no category is in the top 5 in turnover. This rating includes more expensive goods — mobile phones, home cleaning devices, laptops, portative audio and video gadgets, home audio and video equipment.

POCO M4 Pro smartphone became the sales leader. Another gadget of this company — X3 Pro — is fifth. AirPods 2 by Apple, LG 43 TV and another smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9A rank second to fourth. Last year, the top 5 was the following — Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi POCO X3, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the laptop Honor MagicBook Pro.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

What Kazan citizens bought at other marketplaces

The rating of Ozon e-store where Tatarstan residents spent 167 million rubles on the sale. The most expensive order of a Tatarstan resident — 134,000 rubles — consisted of 220 goods. Moreover, this year demand for games and consoles, products for tourism, hunting and fishing, beauty and health as well as different goods for cars has increased in Tatarstan.

According to another marketplace from Tatarstan that is linked with AliExpress, KazanExpress, on 11 November, clients placed 142,244 orders, bought 608,000 goods and spent 105 million rubles a day. Smartphones and other electronics, makeup and beauty products were bought the most. Home products and accessories rank third.





Photo: Maxim Platonov

Foods started to be ordered in Russia 9,041% more often, crab potato crisps are in the top

In general, sales on AliExpress Russia reached 33,3 billion rubles, while last year, this number was more than 10 billion smaller, 19,3 billion. Russians in the end placed 25,6 million orders, citizens of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Novosibirsk, Nizhny Novgorod were the most active buyers.

The total assortment that was available on 11.11 exceeded 209 million products, of which 15,2 million are of Russian origin. The number of Russian sellers and goods mostly rose in Food, Electronics, Goods for Holidays and Weddings, Pet Products and Lingerie.

In the number of orders, the lead is taken by goods for home and garden, electronics, beauty and health products, jewellery, car accessories and spare parts, instruments, sports goods and clothes. Demand rose the most on foods — even by 9,041%, they were followed by detergents and cleaning products (314%), pet goods (79%), baby’s food (134%), furniture (99%), motorbike products (90%) and home goods (87%).

Speaking of separate commodities, A4 paper is at the top of the rating, then it is cashmere thread for knitting, bath plug, Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone, multicolour beads, Samsung Galaxy a03s 32GB, washing machine cleaners, false eyelashes, no-tie shoelaces, Lay’s crab crisps.