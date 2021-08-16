Research: Kazan youth ready to spend up to 50,000 rubles on online shopping

Youngsters are key spenders



Nearly one in two Kazan citizens go online shopping more than twice a month. Moreover, the share of those who buy things online less than once a month is lower in Kazan than in other regions — 37% (for instance, in Novosibirsk, it is 42%, the Russian number is 38%). And women from 26 to 39 years are the most active buyers in Kazan — these are the results of research AliExpress Russia and ResearchMe Realnoe Vremya has at its disposal. Over the last year, according to Data Insight, a Tatarstan resident has had on average nine orders.

In 87% of cases, Kazan citizens buy products online for themselves, twice less frequently for other family members or as a present and very rarely for work. Mainly young people under 25 years spoil themselves with shopping, people above 26 pamper their close friends, while people from 26 to 39 years go shopping online for work.

Kazan citizens are mostly interested in clothes (53%), household appliances and electronics (38%), food and detergents (33%). Moreover, food, house and beauty products are bought in Kazan online more than across the country on average (25%).

Youngsters take the lead in costs, they often purchase things for themselves — they are ready to spend from 45,000 to 50,000 rubles on online purchases. However, most Kazan citizens allocate from 1,000 to 5,000 rubles. The older generation spends the least — from 500 to 1,000 rubles.

Number of Tatarstan sellers doubles

Tatarstan holds 1,7% of the e-commerce market in Russia in money and 1,9% in orders, while Kazan accounts for 71% of the republic’s e-commerce market in money and 67% in orders. Last year, a Tatarstan citizen had on average nine orders. 1,400 sellers from Tatarstan are present on AliExpress, moreover, the number of entrepreneurs from the region on the platform has doubled since the beginning of the year: 55% of them are sole traders, 12% are self-employed citizens, 33% — legal entities.

Stores of Tatar entrepreneurs have 153,000 goods, also twice more than in early 2021. 17% of the sellers place goods in electronics and household appliances, 14% — car components and other car goods, 13% — goods for home and garden, 9% — sport and leisure time, 8% — goods for repairs, 7% — beauty and health.

In general the number of sellers across Russia has also doubled — in July, 61,000 local stores operated on AliExpress. The marketplace has a total of 330,000 sellers from different countries, while the total assortment includes 160 million goods.

Contactless thermometers as Tatarstan’s sales bestseller

In 2020, Kazan citizens were mostly interested in smartphones, robot vacuum cleaners, TV, laptops, headphones and hands-free kit, mobile accessories, smart gadgets, women’s clothes. The top in Tatarstan in general is a bit different: it is chaired by contactless thermometers and only then smartphones Honor, Xiaomi and Apple, magnetic cables to charge mobile devices.

“During isolation, we noticed redistribution of demand — purchasers started to buy basic goods and foods more often,” says Vice President in Public Relations with Public Agencies at AliExpress Russia Sergey Lebedev. “The audience of online purchasers has also changed over this time. If youngsters and people from 25 to 44 were the core audience in late 2019, after the lockdown, new groups of users — an older generation — discovered online shopping. At the beginning of the pandemic, the rise in clients from 55 to 64 years was 50%, while the number of users aged 65+ increased by 60%.”

According to him, consumers’ habits also changed due to the pandemic: they started to cook more, remembered hobbies, gained new skills. Besides the essentials, clients are interested in goods for tourism and active leisure time, health and beauty that include health monitoring devices — pulse oximeters, for instance, started to be bought 31 times more often.