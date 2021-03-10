‘You multiply the enterprise’s achievements’: Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s women accept congratulations

They are talented, smart, beautiful, purposeful, charming and professional — these are women of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. Today around 6,000 representatives of the fair sex work in Russia’s largest petrochemical enterprise. On the threshold of 8 March, the women accepted sincere congratulations from men, including top officials of Tatarstan, Nizhnekamsk Mayor Aydar Metshin and NKNK Director General Ayrat Safin.

NKNK employee is the woman of the year

Successful and extraordinary women of Tatarstan — winners of regional rounds of Woman of the Year. Man of the Year: Female View republican competition — gathered in the Salikh Saydashev State Big Concert Hall. Two representatives of Nizhnekamskneftekhim are among the guests.

Nailya Akhmetshina joined the enterprises in 2000. She worked as transporter, later she became an operator of catalyst preparation in Synthetic Rubber Plant’s Shop No. 1508.

“I have been still working here under Oleg Rukhlyadev,” Nailya says. “For a person who wants to work, loves his or her work, Nizhnekamskneftekhim always has opportunities to move up the career ladder, but I didn’t have such a desire. I simply fell in love in the profession of operator, my shop, my collective that became dear where everybody is ready to help in my hour of need, share their experience. I even don’t imagine myself in another place. This is my thing, I don’t need anything else.”

According to Nailya, when she was offered to participate in the prestigious competition Woman of the Year. Man of the Year: Female View, she agreed without thinking twice. Her family, colleagues supported her. On 5 March, when the results were summed up, it became known she became the best in My Fate — My Profession nomination.

“I didn’t expect it, it is very exciting, the feelings are indescribable. I want to say many thanks to our enterprise, trade union, my shop for the support. They believed in me from the very beginning,” she said.

Her colleague, no less bright and talented Dilyara Fazilova participated in the competition Woman of the Year. Man of the Year: Female View together with Nailya. She works as head of the R&D Centre’s Copolymer Research Laboratory. Dilyara is an author and co-author of four patents for inventions, 12 innovative proposals.

“After graduating from the institute cum laude and obtaining status as specialist, I turned out among workers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s R&D Centre. I developed new measuring methods in the Analytic Chemistry Laboratory. At the same time, I wanted to do research, this is why I embarked on postgraduate studies and defended a dissertation to become a candidate for chemicals sciences. In 2017, I was appointed as head of the Copolymer Research Laboratory where new ideas, new developments are born,” she says. Dilyara participated in Female Scientist nomination.

“I almost won, but I don’t worry about it, in any case it is a very big experience. I had a chance of being at an amazing concert. I am under impression,” Dilyara shared her emotions.

The concert with Tatarstan’s best performers lasted for several hours. On the Tatarstan Ministry of Culture’s request, a male vocal band of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC performed on the stage of the Salikh Saydashev Concert Hall. They are laureates of Our Era republican festival of working youth. Soulful songs interpreted by the petrochemists wowed and caused a big round of applause.

Letter of gratitude from Vladimir Putin

Warm congratulations were offered to women on 4 March in Nizhnekamsk’s House of Folk Art. Here a festive concert dedicated on 8 March was given.

City Mayor Aydar Metshin congratulated Nizhnekamsk’s fair sex

City Mayor Aydar Metshin congratulated Nizhnekamsk’s fair sex and gave women, including female workers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, federal, republican and local awards.

So Elvira Dolotkazina — chairwoman of Nizhnekamsk Women public organisation, aide to the Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC director general in municipal affairs — received a letter of gratitude signed by the country’s President Vladimir Putin for her significant contribution to developing the female movement and institutions of civic society in Russia.

Marina Zhavoronkova — a fifth-degree pump machinist in Isobutane Dehydration, Solvent Treatment and Rectification, Dicyclopentadiene Production from Synthetic Rubber Plant of Nizhnekamskneftekhim — was awarded a letter of commendation for her long-term dedicated work and big contribution to developing the petrochemical industry.

“You, our dear women, are our biggest wealth. 8 March is a wonderful day when men’s hearts are full of gratitude to those who give life, fill it with beauty, kindness and a great meaning,” Aydar Metshin addressed the audience.

Around 6,000 NKNK employees are women

A festive concert at Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s headquarters was touching too. Representatives of all subdivisions of the company, various professions were invited to the festive event name Happiness is Where You Are.

Organisers prepared a lot of pleasant surprises. So young activists welcomed the women in the foyer of the building, which was festively adorned, and presented bunches of flowers, while a chamber orchestra created a good mood by performing classic compositions. Two photo areas were organised there where everybody could take a photo to commemorate the event.

The main action unfolded onstage. Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin congratulated the women personally and on behalf of all men of the petrochemical enterprise. In his speech, he noted their role in the workplace.

“You multiply the successes and accomplishments of our enterprise. Nowadays nearly 6,000 female workers of various professions work in the company. With your daily work, you make a big contribution to the production of quality products, stable operation and development of production. We are proud of your professional successes, appreciate your support! On this bright March day, I wish smiles, compliments and a wonderful festive mood!” the director general solemnly said.

Today women of the petrochemical enterprise have different jobs: operators, insulation workers, press operators, instrumentation technicians, pourers and casters, engineers, dispatchers. And they fulfil their responsibilities in line with men making a serious contribution to the enterprise’s professional successes playing an important social role.

As a sign of gratitude for honest work and active social service, 20 workers of the company received awards — letters of commendation, gratitude and letters of gratitude from the Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC director general. Ayrat Safin personally awarded every employee who stepped on the stage. After the award ceremony, there was taken a group commemorative photo.

The holiday went on with a bright concert with the city and enterprise’s artists. The heroines of the festivity think that the event was great, however, the petrochemists don’t know any other way.

