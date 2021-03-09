One in six Kazan citizens remember self-isolation warmly

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Emotions of self-isolation: horror, anxiety and sadness

It will soon be a year since the introduction of a strict regime of self-isolation in Tatarstan and other regions because of the spread of coronavirus. According to data from a survey conducted by SuperJob service Realnoe Vremya has at its disposal, 52% of Kazan citizens associate this period with negative emotions, 26% don’t feel anything, while one in six people remember this time with positive emotions.

As for data in Russia in general, it almost completely coincides with Kazan. Women remember self-isolation with negativism the most — 58% against 51% of men. While men, in contrast, evaluate self-isolation calmly — 28% against 22% of women.

While men, in contrast, evaluate self-isolation calmly. Photo: Maxim Platonov

Horror (8%), anxiety and sadness (4% each), anger and sorrow (3% each) take the lead among negative feelings. Nostalgia and memories of unscheduled holiday (3%) as well as presentiment of new opportunities (2%) became the main positive emotions.

1,5 months of self-isolation

On 30 March last year, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov ordered to introduce a strict self-isolation regime in the republic. Tatarstan residents could go outside in case of urgency and mainly with passes.

Tatarstan residents could go outside mainly with passes. Photo: Maxim Platonov

The self-isolation regime in Tatarstan stopped being mandatory on 12 May. The SMS pass system and a compulsory document from workplace permitting one to go outside was cancelled on the same day. However, sanitary and epidemiological requirements remained in force for the residents — it is necessary to wear masks, gloves and keep a social distance in public places. The mask regime is still on.

Due to a growth in the COVID-19 incidence in Russia, it was rumoured that a total self-isolation regime would come back. However, head of the Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog Marina Patyashina denied it. Now the chairwoman says the republican office of the watchdog might consider lifting COVID-19 restrictions after March holidays.