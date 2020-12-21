Rustam Minnikhanov: “New Year's corporate parties should be held, people should not be restricted, but…"

The President of Tatarstan encouraged New Year's corporate parties, announced the Census 2021, and spoke about the “envious” and “supporters” of the republic

“We shouldn't limit people, it is necessary to allow them to hold corporate events," Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the delegates of the Congress of the Council of Municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan with such sensational and very expected message in the business environment. Summing up the results of the outgoing year, he said how less the republic has received due to the coronavirus pandemic — however, in comparison with other subjects of the Russian Federation, according to him, the republic belongs to stable regions. The head of Tatarstan called the Census an important event of the coming year. In turn, the chairman of the Association of Russian Territorial Public Self-Government, Viktor Kidyaev, noting the achievements of Tatarstan, drew attention to the merits of Mintimer Shaimiev. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Such effective system of governance in the republic developed under Shaimiev”

Speeches at the Congress of the Council of Municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan were held in two state languages of Tatarstan — Russian and Tatar. It is noteworthy that Viktor Kidyaev, the chairperson of the Association of Russian Territorial Public Self-Government and deputy head of the United Russia faction of the State Duma, greeted the audience in the language of Tukay and Dzhalil, for which he received approving applause from the audience.

“Your experience is adopted by the whole country," said Kidyaev. “Tatarstan's initiatives are reflected in the federal legislation. And your contribution to the involvement of residents in the formation of a comfortable urban environment formed the basis of the federal standard.

The Duma deputy called Tatarstan an example for other regions. He called Rustam Minnikhanov “a very competent person”, calculating everything to the smallest detail and working “for conscience”.

“Such an effective system of governance in the republic was formed under Mintimer Sharipovich Shaimiev," Kidyaev continued. “And received a new impetus under Minnikhanov.

He admitted that several times a week he calls up with Ekzam Gubaydullin — the chairperson of the Association “Council of Municipalities of the Republic of Tatarstan”, who was re-elected to this position on 17 December — on various issues. The municipalities of Tatarstan, according to him, adequately represent the region and the country at the international level.



Tatarstan received by 42 billion rubles less

The speech of President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov at the congress was a kind of programme speech about the results of the outgoing year. He drew attention to the unusual format of the congress — in the context of the pandemic, so a video conference was organised for some participants. According to him, the year 2020 has been rich in socio-political events. First, the country voted on amendments to the Russian Constitution.

He called the elections of the president of the Republic of Tatarstan and deputies of local self-government, which were very successful, another significant event. The deputy composition was updated by 34%, and the United Russia retained its leading position. As part of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, many objects were opened in the republic. Public spaces have been improved.

“Due to the pandemic, the economy was in a difficult situation, Tatarstan was no exception, although our safety margin allowed us to neutralise many negative aspects. For 11 months [2020], the regional budget has received by more than 42 billion rubles less — this is a huge figure," the head of the republic of Tatarstan stated with regret, adding that the federal center continues to support the region.

The volume of the gross regional product this year is expected to be 2,4 trillion rubles. This is below last year's level by 4%. However, in agriculture, the volume of production is expected to reach 268,5 billion rubles — 103,1%. The unemployment rate, according to the president's forecasts, is to reach 2,3% by the end of the year.



All planned activities and programmes for this year have been implemented in the republic. 37,8 billion rubles were spent on road works, and 6,5 billion rubles — at the expense of the federal budget.

“Along with national projects and republican programmes, additional opportunities for the development of territories in various federal programmes are a good tradition, Viktor Borisovich," Minnikhanov said to Kidyaev. “I hope that you will come with gifts. Tatarstan received a billion — this is your merit. We always have envious people, but there are supporters, supporters turned out to be more.

The head of the republic demanded that the heads of municipalities be active and apply for grants and various programmes to support cities and villages.

Census and 1,100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

Besides, on the eve of the Year of Native Languages, Minnikhanov called for efforts to ensure interethnic and interreligious peace and harmony, support traditional spiritual values, the revival of historical shrines, the construction of mosques and Orthodox churches. Next year, the construction of the recreated Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God is to be completed.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to celebrate the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by Volga Bulgaria in 2022. We will continue to consistently support the efforts of traditional confessions to increase their role in the spiritual and moral improvement of our society, as well as to counteract any forms of radicalism and intolerance," the president of Tatarstan said.



He called one of the most important events of the next year the All-Russian population census, which is going to be held in April. The municipal authorities have a great responsibility to create conditions for its successful implementation.

“People are waiting for the New Year. People will still celebrate”

Finally, he reminded that very little time is left until the New Year.

“Now there will be a lot of corporate events, festive events," continued Minnikhanov. “Yes, they should be held, we can not limit people. I do not know whether it is better when they gather at home, or whether it is necessary to create conditions for them to spend the New Year culturally, with all precautions, in the appropriate premises. So pay attention. People are waiting for the New Year. People will still celebrate. It is better to agree that the interests of our citizens are taken into account: we celebrate the New Year and ensure security.” This question is very important.

As for the Covid-19 pandemic, Tatarstan, according to him, belongs to the most stable regions of the country.