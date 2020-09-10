Rustam Minnikhanov: “We express our profound gratitude to TAIF Group”

Photo: Roman Khasaev

400 million for large-scale reconstruction

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov has taken part in the opening of the renovated Neftekhimik FC football stadium. On this occasion, a grand football festival was held in Nizhnekamsk. Before the ceremony, the head of the republic visited one of the four fan parks. They were organised for those who could not get to the home arena of Neftekhimik.

Entertainment areas were located near Neftekhimik stadium, Neftekhim Arena ice palace, on the Kama river embankment, and in the Neftekhimik Park. Entertainment and cultural programmes were organised in the fan parks, as well as a cyber zone, barber-fan, where one could make a creative hairstyle and apply aquagrim, board games, interactive football, sports and inflatable attarctions. The guests were also entertained by cover bands and DJs. Screens connected to each other and the stadium by teleconference were installed on the stages in the parks.



During the tour, Rustam Minnikhanov was told about the changes made at the sports facility after major repairs, for the large-scale reconstruction of which Nizhnekamskneftekhim allocated more than 400 million rubles.

Now the stadium with a 42-year history meets the requirements of the regulations of the FNL First Division. The field is equipped with heating and automatic irrigation of the artificial field, there are four lighting towers and an electronic scoreboard. New stands with a canopy, changing rooms for players and coaches, high-quality lighting and modern security systems have been installed there. Besides, now there are a fan zone, playgrounds and parking. Special ramps have been installed for people with disabilities.



The second birthday of Neftekhimik stadium

After visiting the fan zone and the stadium, the guests of honour took their seats at the podium. The ceremony was hosted by Channel One sports commentator Viktor Gusev and honoured artist of Tatarstan Elmira Kalimullina.

The participants of the friendly match — veterans of Neftekhimik FC and Spartak FC — were the first to enter the field, followed by young football players. In front of the fans, they set a new Russian record for the largest number of people simultaneously juggling a football ball. One hundred and seventy-five people took part in the event.

The established record was immediately entered in the certificate of the Russian Book of Records. The document was presented to Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Ayrat Safin.

The established record was immediately entered in the certificate of the Russian Book of Records

Speaking to Nizhnekamsk residents, Rustam Minnikhanov noted the importance of the new sports facility in the development of professional and mass sports and thanked the management of TAIF JSC and Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC for their contribution to the social infrastructure of the city and the republic.



“It is important for us to observe such traditions. This is a completely new stadium: the reconstruction has been made at the highest level. And the operation begins with such a serious friendly match that tells the history of football in our country, the history of football in Nizhnekamsk. In Nizhnekamsk, the two most important sports are football and hockey. And we can say to football fans: we express our profiund gratitude to TAIF Group, Timur Albertovich, who does a lot for football today. Not only for the football of Nizhnekamsk but also for the republic," Rustam Minnikhanov said. We have four arenas. One was built in Nizhnekamsk, second — in Naberezhnye Chelny, and two are being opened in Kazan. All conditions will be created for football in the republic," said Rustam Minnikhanov in his speech.

After completing the official part of the stadium opening ceremony, the president of Tatarstan made the first symbolic kick on the ball, marking the opening of the renovated Neftekhimik stadium and launching a friendly match between Neftekhimik FC and Spartak FC.

