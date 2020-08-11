‘We haven’t been scared with the HR Department’: Nizhnekamskneftekhim plays football with youth

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Stiff competition unfolded on Almash hockey venue’s football pitch in Nizhnekamsk. A futsal match between executives and young workers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC took place here. Young workers of the company launched the initiative, the executives backed it. The competition was held within the 31st All-Russian Olympic Day dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Olympics hosted in Moscow in 1980. They played fairly, without giving way. Read in Realnoe Vremya’s report who won, experience or youth.

First time in the enterprise’s history

“We will play only to win,” claimed machinist of the oligomer and glycol plant Ayrat Sabirov before the start of the march. According to him, the Nizhnekamskneftekhim youth had been waiting for this occasion for long, this is why they took the game seriously.

“We have discussed everything again, psyched up for victory in the changing room. Everybody has arrived after the working day, we’re waiting only for positive emotions,” Ravil Zagriyev, a technical supervision engineer at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, supported his colleague. The young men also admitted they weren’t going to give way to their managers, which they agreed on with them before the match.

“It will be a real fight. Nobody has been scared with the HR department,” said Fanzil Shigapov, an electrician in the Electrical Equipment Operation and Repair Office.

Nevertheless, players of the NKNK executives’ team chaired by Director General Ayrat Safin were highly motivated as well. Head of the Administration of Water Supply, Sewerage and Sewage Treatment Sergey Boyarkin volunteered to be in goal.

“It is already hard to run at my age, this is why today my lot is to play in goal,” he joked. “I last played football as a kid. There was a long break, but it’s okay, we will get through it.”



Director of the Office of Ethylene Pipes-NKNK PLC Marat Fattakhov got the role of central defender.

“Unfortunately, I almost haven’t played football during the coronavirus pandemic. I have missed it so much. Many thanks to Nizhnekamskneftekhim for the organisation. Today we will only win. The youth are the youth, but we have experience,” he confidently concluded.

Intense fight

The players had a good warm-up before the match, as it should be. After that, a football anthem played, and the whistle sounded. Even though the match is considered as a friendly, the fight was intense. Nobody wanted to give way. The players easily outplayed and treated the ball skilfully. Fans actively rooted for the teams with creative chants.

Fans actively rooted for the teams with creative chants

“The executives are the top, give a master class!” they shouted.

“The youth don’t be shy, come on, score a goal!” it was heard in reply.

After the first half, the draw was 1-0 in favour of the youth. During the break, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC shared his impressions of the match and noted the rival’s strong sides.

“I haven’t practised for long, this is why it is unusual a bit. I like very much the way the youth are behaving on the pitch, the energy is felt. The lads often play, we are anyway giving way to them,” he noted.

During the break, the Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Ayrat Safin shared his impressions of the match

During the second half, the NKNK management decided to win back. The team had a few good attacks, but the youth were lucky that evening. The friendly match ended 3-1. A penalty shoot-out didn’t change the situation either. As much as the experienced managers tried to score a goal, the ball stubbornly missed the target.

After the final whistle, Ayrat Safin thanked the teams for the interesting match and wished further victories.

“Today it’s been an amazing game. The score is reasonable. Our youth are very active, they are active both in life and at work. The lads are in good physical shape. Don’t give up and go ahead,” he addressed the participants in the match.

All players received memorable gifts from the Tatarstan Olympic Council, medals and NKNK cups. Moreover, the best players got individual prizes

Then an award ceremony began. All players received memorable gifts from the Tatarstan Olympic Council, medals and NKNK cups. Moreover, the best players got individual prizes — Maksim Shuysky, director of the isoprene monomer plant, and the young team’s goalie Ildar Khuziakhmetov.

