‘Tatarstan may reduce the length of holiday’

I absolutely agree with President Vladimir Putin. The peak of the pandemic hasn’t passed. Actually, none of the countries that turned out in a very difficult situation has passed the peak. We can say just preliminarily that Italy and Spain are passing their peak. This can be concluded because their number of infected people is reducing every day, but, again, the number of mortality due to the coronavirus is just increasing now both in Spain and in Italy. So a huge burden has fallen on health care organisations. Unfortunately, even doctors have to choose who should have the ventilator and who not. This is wrong, of course. The number of people with coronavirus is rapidly growing in the USA. There is, of course, the experience of Japan, Sweden and South Korea that managed to have their own scenarios, and they are managing to do it without a total lockdown, without complete isolation.

I also agree that the month-long lockdown in Russia means huge losses for all budget levels. It is huge losses for entrepreneurs who have a huge burden to pay salaries to workers. But, of course, it will be simply hard to stay home during the month. Nevertheless, people’s health and lives matter more. And we have to go through it, isolation is an absolutely justified and necessary step now. I think the peak of the epidemic is ahead.

And, unfortunately, speaking about Tatarstan, I will make you sad: but the coronavirus incidence will be growing both in Russia and Tatarstan. Of course, some regions can change the date of the end of “holiday” till the end of April. But now we should seriously think of how to live after April because there is a risk of secondary infection. If the risk of infection in general doesn’t disappear, it will be necessary to think of how we should live in the conditions of limited quarantine. If the number of testing increases and anti-body is found, we will probably find out that 85-90% of people have already had the coronavirus but went through it in a hidden way, actually, they could not feel the symptoms. The number of people who had the coronavirus and recovered can be higher. It is an immune part of society, people who shouldn’t limit to quarantine measures anymore, who can work. Consequently, we will maybe have to switch to a restrictive measure only for those who haven’t had the disease and those are at risk — who are 65 years and older.