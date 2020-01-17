‘Medvedev’s resignation is a boon, especially in the light of the address’

“The news about the resignation came as a complete surprise for the government itself. And according to the facial expressions, it became a surprise to Medvedev too. A lot of complaints about the government can be made. The key complaint is about the absence of economic growth. I once wrote about it. There is a paradoxical situation: it is almost an ideal situation with public money and a complete absence of economic growth, social problems, solutions that raised questions and protests sometimes. For instance, the rise in the retirement age, the hike in VAT, which wasn’t needed at all, at least for financial reasons. We have a budget with a huge surplus. Or the same destruction of the pension system — savings were frozen again, which is very reckless, and we don’t give hundreds of billions back to people. It is a strange decision. But we will learn the real reason for the resignation after the name of the successor is given. I have enumerated the reproaches that can be objectively expressed to the government, but we understand that there is a fight of Kremlin clans, and I think the resignation of the government is to a certain degree is linked not with its objective mistakes, shortcomings and problems but with this fight, but we will get the answer only late in the evening or even tomorrow when we learn the name of the successor.

As for new social obligations, which, as the president said, the government assumes, its costs are so tiny that it is even ridiculous to discuss them against the backdrop of the situation with the budget: this year’s surplus is 1,5 million, but it is scheduled for the next three years but in small volumes, over 8% of GDP in the National Wealth Fund, that’s to say, the situation with public money is absolutely good, and these pennies that will be spent on children’s meals are within the limits of rounding error. Moreover, as it is known, the president’s old friend Mr Prigozhin who provides public catering will get the biggest part of them, so money won’t leave the ‘family’.

As for possible successors of Medvedev as prime minister, there can be several options. The range is wage. Mr Sechin was up for this seat. I think Mr Kudrin wouldn’t mind chairing it. But I can assume that as the president makes key decisions, there will be simply a technical premier we already had in the person of Fradkov or Zubkov.