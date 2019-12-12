Mintimer Shaimiev about Yury Luzhkov: “He was a patriot, faithful son of Russia and hard worker”

He was a patriot, faithful son of Russia and hard worker. Wherever he worked, he did any job with love. He achieved success in every field. For eighteen years he worked as the mayor of Moscow. Three times elected, the support — from 70% to 80%. Such was the support and love of the people.

Yury Mikhailovich was a man of firm stance. He represented the capital with dignity. In difficult conditions, one has to have outlook and vision to choose the right path.

He successfully worked in the petrochemical industry.

He was one year older than me. We were friends. His mother is from Bashkiria. He remembered it often. He loved these lands.

Many things depend on the decisions of such people, including the fate of the country.

Eighteen years as mayor. It's a long time. What a great support!

His most active part of the activity fell on the fateful years of the country. He remained in the country after his retirement and continued to work. He was engaged in farming. He was restless, he loved people.

Gavriil Popov was elected the first mayor, he honestly admitted that this was not his job. Not everyone has courage to admit it.

Yury Mikhailovich said about creating a new party. I know that, too. We should fight and not be confined to one party. Then ER was created headed by Luzhkov. Not everyone supported.

When Yakovlev, Rakhimov and I created the Fatherland-All Russia party, we decided to unite the parties. After the unification congress, the United Russia party was created.

Then the Communists had strong roots. We decided to create a center-right party.

Whatever difficulties there were, we always understood each other, maintained friendly relations. He was a great leader, devoted to the Motherland.