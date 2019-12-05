BTF Laboratory at Nizhnekamskneftekhim becomes one of the best in Tatarstan

Photo: photo courtesy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

The laboratory for monitoring the biological treatment facilities (BTFs) at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has been recognized as the best testing laboratory in Tatarstan. Following the results of the contest Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan 2019, it has been awarded the winner's diploma in the nomination Best Testing Laboratory. It has been possible to achieve such high results thanks to the professionalism of employees who successfully introduce new test methods in their work. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Bacteria in the video camera lens

The biological treatment plant testing laboratory is as clean as a surgical operating room. Laboratory technicians monitor the quality of incoming wastewater to the BTF, the stages of their treatment round the clock. More than 60 analyses are carried out daily and more than 20 samples of activated sludge, air, water, and soil are taken.

The laboratory pays special attention to biofiltration, controlling the vapours at the inlet and outlet of biofilters. This method of wastewater treatment, implemented at the BTF, is considered one of the best in Europe — the effect reaches 95 per cent. Also, they monitor the state of activated sludge in aeration tanks, where the main biological treatment of wastewater takes place.

Microbiologist Yuliana Shaykhutdinova monitors the condition of active sludge. For more than a year the girl has worked in the testing laboratory of the BTF, says that she never regretted it.

“I like it here. We have a wonderful team, leadership. I came here without experience, mentors taught everything. I am very pleased with our new equipment. Thanks to the modern microscope with a video eyepiece and software, I can monitor the population of bacteria on a computer monitor,” she proudly shared.

The microscope with video eyepiece enables not only to transfer the image to the monitor screen but also to take a photo of the pathogenic environment to confirm the information.

“One of the most important analyses is the microscopy of activated sludge. It is home to beneficial bacteria. They reproduce by using harmful pollutants as food. The more such bacteria, the better the water purification is,” said the young specialist.

One of Yuliana's tasks is to control beneficial microorganisms. If bacteria for any reason begin to die, they are sent for regeneration, then again returned to the biofilters.

3 billion for the reconstruction of the BTF



For more than half a century, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a member of TAIF Group, has borne the sole responsibility for the maintenance and quality of municipal and industrial wastewater treatment. In order to improve the environmental situation in the region, petrochemists carried out a large-scale event — the reconstruction of the BTF. More than 3 billion rubles have been allocated for these purposes.

Since 2016, the buildings have been built anew, the equipment has been replaced, the modern technology of wastewater treatment and atmospheric air has been introduced.

During the first stage of the reconstruction, the unit for mechanical treatment of industrial and domestic effluents was upgraded, there were constructed the building of gratings with a receiving chamber, aerated grit chambers, the mixer of industrial and domestic and chemically contaminated wastewater, the pumping unit of mixer discharge, electro-cable racks, Yatagans were mounted — it is a special installation for neutralization of gas-vapour mixtures.

During the second stage, the works were carried out on the reconstruction of the mechanical treatment unit of chemical drains. Here, grit chambers were updated, a collector switching chamber was built, additional purification stages were included in the technological scheme in the form of a pool for collecting trap product and a sewage preaeration unit.

Currently, a new industrial collector is being laid.

Ideal working conditions



The large-scale reconstruction of the BTF has also affected the chemical laboratory. Here we tried to create ideal conditions for work. The laboratory premises have been overhauled, the floors have been replaced, new ventilation ducts and air conditioners have been installed to maintain the optimal temperature regime during the analysis, furniture and equipment have been purchased.

“With the modern equipment, we began to devote less time to conducting analyses and obtaining results,” said the head of the laboratory for controlling the BTF, Irina Kurudimova.

In addition to chemical and microbiological tests of wastewater at the BTF, the groundwater, natural and drinking water are also examined there.

In 2015, the laboratory received a certificate of successful accreditation in the National Accreditation System (Rosaccreditation). In 2016 and 2018, it confirmed its competence.

Besides, the laboratory has a license to work with the genetically engineered microorganisms of III-IV groups of pathogenicity (hazard) and the pathogens of infectious diseases of humans and animals.

In order to ensure safety when working with pathogenic bacteria and viruses, a biohazard hood was purchased.

In its nomination, the laboratory of the BTF of Nizhnekamskneftekhim won a landslide victory, which indicates a high level of professionalism of the employees of the Engineering Supervision Board

“The best testing laboratory”



This year, the work of BTF laboratory has been highly praised in Tatarstan. It won the contest Best Goods and Services of the Republic of Tatarstan in the category Best Testing Laboratory. The jury evaluated the results of the work on 12 criteria for the last 3 years.

“We have taken into account the indicators such as the introduction of new test methods, modern measuring instruments and test equipment, quality testing, the issuance of results in accordance with regulatory documents and measurement methods aimed at meeting the requirements of the consumer. Another important indicator is the participation in interlaboratory comparative tests,” said Irina Kurudimova.

In its nomination, the BTF laboratory at Nizhnekamskneftekhim won a landslide victory, which indicates a high level of professionalism of employees of the Engineering Supervision Board. According to employees, they did not doubt the results of the competition.

“We love our work and understand the responsibility entrusted to us. The quality of wastewater treatment and the composition of treated effluent entering the Kama River will depend on how accurately the analyses and samples will be performed. Our laboratory is not going to be satisfied with what has already been achieved, we will improve further, continue to develop new methods of research,” Irina Kurudimova concluded.