TAIF Group sums up the results of participation in a largest international industry event

One hundred and eighty participants from 31 regions of Russia and 23 countries of the near and far abroad. The Tatarstan Oil & Gas and Chemical Forum (TNF), as well as three major industry exhibitions: the 26th International Specialized Exhibition Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry, 9th Specialized Exhibition GEO-Kazan: Geological Survey. Geodesy. Cartography, and the 5th International Specialized Exhibition of Plastics and Rubber Interplastika Kazan 2019. The capital of Tatarstan became the centre of business activity of the petrochemical industry on an international scale for three days. TAIF Group traditionally becomes an active participant of the forum and exhibitions. The common booth of TAIF Group, which included the expositions of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Kazanorgsintez PJSC, TAIF-NK PSC and TGK-16 JSC, was the largest at the event. But not only its scope was attracting the attention of the guests of the forum from the very first day. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Two awards to TAIF on the very first day

“The parade of industry innovations and achievements”, as the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum is also called, started on September 2. There are no doubts that this is really important and bright event: just look at the composition of the participants — leading companies in the field of oil production, refining, petrochemistry, specialized research centres, technology creators and the manufacturers of special equipment gathered in Kazan to demonstrate and suggest their possible partners their latest developments, discuss topical issues and participate in decision making that will determine the development of the industry at least in the coming year.

Leading companies in the field of oil production, refining, petrochemistry, specialized research centres, technology creators and the manufacturers of special equipment gathered in Kazan. Photo: Roman Khasaev

The forum has gathered guests for over a quarter of a century and attracts the attention of the officials. TNF is held under the patronage of the president of the Republic. Rustam Minnikhanov came to the opening ceremony accompanied by honoured federal and foreign guests: Deputy Head of Rostekhnadzor Alexander Trembitsky, President of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia Gennady Schmal, Vice-Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Oleg Bocharov, and also Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Vladimir Semashko, Minister of State of Turkmenistan — Chairman of Turkmengaz state concern Murat Archaev, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Gulmammad Javadov and others. Together with them, Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF PSC, took the stage to participate in the opening ceremony of the forum.



The forum has gathered guests for over a quarter of a century and attract the attention of officials. Photo: Roman Khasaev

“Kazan has hosted one of the main industry events in the life of the Russian oil and gas industry — Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum — during the celebration of Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers for more than a quarter of a century. This year we are dedicating our forum to the significant date — the 300th anniversary of the Russian mining and industrial supervision,” Minnikhanov said in his welcoming speech.



Alexander Trembitsky said that today under the supervision of the department there are about 127,000 large and more than 120,000 small and medium-sized businesses with hazardous production facilities and more than 2 million facilities that generate and consume energy.

“The most important task is to reduce production accidents, and we see a positive dynamics of their reduction,” Trembitsky shared and reminded that the state control reform was coming: “As part of the order of the president of the Russian Federation, we are considering the transition to a remote risk-based approach in supervision.”

“Remote’ does not mean that there will be less control. It will be even more,” Minnikhanov added and urged the industrialists stay focused on the verge of the reforms.

Rustam Minnikhanov: “For more than a quarter of a century, Kazan has hosted one of the main industry events in the life of the Russian oil and gas industry — Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum.” Photo: Roman Khasaev

Oleg Bocharov and Gulmamed Javadov briefly welcomed the participants and guests of the exhibition. Vladimir Semashko took the opportunity to invite Rustam Minnikhanov to Minsk at the end of September. Tatarstan and Belarus are planning to bring the trade turnover between the republics up to $1 billion by the end of the year. Among the export positions of Tatarstan in the brotherly republic — acetone, synthetic rubber, carbon black.



The grand ceremony ended with the awarding of the winners of the contest Best Exhibit. Best Project or Best Technical Solution, traditionally held within the Tatarstan Petrochemical Forum. The Grand Prix in the nomination Products with New or Improved Characteristics was awarded the new brand of products of Kazanorgsintez — metallocene linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) of F2010M brand. The product was brought to market this April. Kazanorgsintez, a member of TAIF Group, has become the only Russian manufacturer of metallocene polyethylene. Farid Minigulov, the director general of Kazanorgsintez PJSC, received the award from the hands of Rustam Minnikhanov. In the same nomination, another company of TAIF Group — Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC — was awarded a first degree diploma. The award was given for organizing the production of methoxypolyethylene glycol (MPEG).

Farid Minigulov, the director general of Kazanorgsintez PJSC, received the award from the hands of Rustam Minnikhanov. Photo: Roman Khasaev

Can’t pass by



The companies of TAIF Group presented the common booth at the forum and exhibitions, which turned out to be the biggest and one of the busiest exhibits at the event: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC presented a wide range of rubbers and plastics, Kazanorgsintez PJSC — different grades of polyethylene of high and low density, polycarbonates and ultrathene, TAIF-NK PSC — samples of their products: naphtha, bitumen, sulphur, vacuum gas oil, the whole palette of fuels produced, TGK-16 JSC presented the increased after modernization capacity and the layout of the water treatment plant of the by-product-recovery department at Nizhnekamsk CHP (PTK-1).

It is quite expected that the booth of TAIF began to attract attention even before the official opening. Specialists of the group barely had time to add information materials, which once again proves the interest in the activities and products of the companies.

TAIF Group's booth had begun to attract attention even before the official opening. Photo: Roman Khasaev

During the traditional tour around the exhibitions by the distinguished guests, Rustam Minnikhanov lingered at the booth of TAIF Group for a long time.



Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC: we are determining the perimeter of Ethylene 600 project in the near future

The delegation of officials began the acquaintance with the TAIF Group’s booth with the Nizhnekamskneftekhim exposition, where Director General of the company Azat Bikmurzin presented the company's achievements in the production of plastics and rubbers.

The delegation of officials began the acquaintance with the TAIF Group’s booth with the Nizhnekamskneftekhim exposition. Photo: Roman Khasaev

“We are in the top 10 in the world by the production of synthetic rubbers. Now Nizhnekamskneftekhim produces 730 tonnes of synthetic rubber a year. Our task is to bring the volume up to one million tonnes a year,” said the director general of the enterprise.



This is not just about the already manufactured products, but also about the development of new directions:

“Now we are engaged in the development of new types of rubber — it is divinyl-styrene rubber. We are planning to launch it next year, in May. It will aim to produce premium segment tires. What is known as “green” tires, providing fuel economy, low noise, high wear resistance and high level of adhesion between tyre and road. This is the fifth generation of rubbers, which at the time of the production launch will be in demand by the market, and for at least ten years in the future. This is a premium market,” Azat Bikmurzin told about one of the directions of development of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is planning to launch the industrial production of divinyl-styrene rubber next year, in May. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

“Are rubbers being produced by few companies?” Rustam Minnikhanov clarified.



“Yes, only a couple of companies in the world have established the production of the fifth generation of rubbers,” confirmed Ruslan Shigabutdinov, the director general of TAIF PSC.

“The plant, which will produce these rubbers are unique. It not only enables us to produce rubbers of the fifth generation, but also provides the possibility of the production of what is known as thermoplastic elastomers, that is additives for the production of good bitumen. We are planning to produce up to 10,000 tonnes of such products at this plant,” Azat Bikmurzin shared. Thermoplastic elastomers are needed for the construction of roads with a large resource, resistance to changes in temperature and humidity. Exactly this kind of asphalt is necessary for the Russian regions.

“Also, this year, we are finishing the study on divinyl rubber — the ‘three sevens’ divinyl rubber,” Azat Bikmurzin specified another promising area for the company’s product line expansion and the development of new market niches.

Today, the main consumers of TAIF Group’s rubbers are the largest European, American and Japanese tire companies: Michelin, Goodyear, Pirelli, Continental, Bridgestone, Belarusian Belshina and others. The cooperation with these companies has been going on for many years. The fact that the world's leading companies prefer Nizhnekamsk rubber is explained simply: TAIF Group has always been focused on the consumer. Creating new and modernizing existing synthetic rubber production, TAIF always strives for one thing: to produce and offer its contractors only high-quality products in demand.

Creating new and modernizing existing synthetic rubber production, TAIF always strives for one thing: to produce and offer its contractors only high-quality products in demand. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The strategic development programme of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC is included in the general development programme of TAIF Group for the period up to 2030. Anchor projects — the construction of the ethylene complex for 1,200,000 tonnes. The first stage, 600,000 tonnes, has already completed the basic design, and next year it is planned to supply equipment and start large-scale construction works. In the near future, it is planned to determine the perimeter of the project — that is, the structure of a number of new plants and production facilities that will work on the products of the ethylene complex. The stage is to be completed by 2023, and Nizhnekamskneftekhim starts implementing the next stage — another 600,000 tonnes of ethylene a year and satellite productions.



The works on the modernization of biological treatment facilities have been completed. At the end of August this year, Rustam Minnikhanov took part in the grand commissioning of the second stage of the reconstructed BOS (Biological Treatment Plant), where the depth of industrial wastewater treatment is brought to such a level that water returns to the river several times cleaner than that have been taken from the reservoir for production needs. By the end of the year, the works on the construction of a new collector for collecting industrial wastewater is to be completed.

Kazanorgsintez PJSC: as for LLDPE, we are planning to replace up to a third of the monthly consumption of imported analogues in the Russian market

The exhibition of Kazanorgsintez was presented by CEO Farid Minigulov. He began with a story about the new product — metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) that won the Grand Prix:

“The new brand of polyethylene allows to produce higher quality films and various products. This year, we have received about 2,000 tonnes of industrial batch of metallocene polyethylene. Next year, we are planning to produce about 20,000 tonnes,” said Farid Minigulov.

Farid Minigulov: “The new brand of polyethylene enables us to produce higher quality films and various products.” Photo: Roman Khasaev

LLDPE of the F2010M and F2030M grades produced by Kazanorgsintez provides the films made from such polyethylene with high tensile strength and puncture resistance, which is especially important in the production of films for packaging, storing, transporting of goods (products), bag manufacture used in harsh conditions.



Metallocene linear polyethylene is in demand both in the Russian and foreign markets. Two thousand tonnes that have been produced this year have already been sold. By the end of the year, it is planned to produce another 5,000-7,000 tonnes. Such volumes will enable the Russian market to replace up to a third of the monthly consumption of imported analogues.

Kazanorgsintez PJSC is planning to replace in the Russian market up to a third of the monthly consumption of imported analogues of metallocene linear polyethylene. Photo: Roman Khasaev

Rustam Minnikhanov reminded about the most important event of the past, of the year 2018, when four new pyrolysis furnaces were put into commercial operation at Kazanorgsintez, replacing 10 old ones that had worked for almost 40 years, and asked about the company's plans for this year.



“We are completing the first stage of modernization of the polycarbonate plant. Next year, we are planning to increase its production to 100,000 tonnes a year. In Russia and the CIS countries, it is the only plant for the production of polycarbonate. In general, we supply these products to the Russian market,” Farid Minigulov explained.

The composition of high density polyethylene of PE 100 type of PE2NT11-9 grade is in high demand. The brand, used in the manufacture of pipes and fittings, took the Grand Prix of the competition last year. The product already has an international certificate of compliance with the requirements of ISO 9080, which enabled Kazanorgsintez to enter the top 20 largest producers of polyethylene in the world.

TAIF-NK PSC: oil refining efficiency to be brought to 98,6%

Deputy Director General — Director of Commerce Ilshat Fattakhov met the guests of honour at the exposition of TAIF-NK PSC.

“One can see it from afar — so tall,” the president of Tatarstan noted the Herculean height of Ilshat Fattakhov.

However, the booth of the oil refining company as part of TAIF Group also impressed.

“TAIF-NK is one of the largest and steadily developing enterprises of the oil refining industry of Tatarstan and the Russian Federation. In 2018, the company processed more than 8,3 million tonnes of raw materials, including 7,3 million tonnes of oil and 1 million tonnes a year of gas condensate,” the deputy director general of the company cited the figures.

In 2018, TAIF-NK processed more than 8,3 million tonnes of raw materials. Photo: Roman Khasaev

Today, TAIF-NK produces more than 25 product names. In the near future, it is planned to increase both the production of light oil products and the depth of processing of raw materials. The foundation stone of the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex was laid in November 2012. The only one in the world at the moment. The complex is based on VCC (Veba Combi Cracking) technology, which processes heavy oil residues — tar and vacuum gas oil into high-quality light oil products. The design capacity of the complex is 3,7 million tonnes a year. After its commissioning, the oil refining efficiency at TAIF-NK is going to reach 98,6%.



TGC-16 JSC: energy synergy

The guests also visited the booth of TGC-16. The theme of the exhibitions and the forum, it would seem, has no special relation to the energy sector, but if there is not enough volume of electricity and steam, then one can forget about the efficiency of oil production, refining and petrochemistry. TAIF Group is well aware of this. Therefore, at the time, it was decided to create its own TGC, and they spare no funds for the modernization of generating capacities.

Director General of TGC-16 Eduard Galeev told Rustam Minnikhanov and his entourage how much the electricity generation and steam production have increased since Kazan CHPP-3 and Nizhnekamsk CHPP (PTK-1) became a part of TAIF Group, what modernization projects have already been completed, what is in progress and what is still planned to do. The figures are impressive: since 2010, electricity generation as of the end of 2018 has increased by 78% (to 9,4 billion kWh. The sales of thermal energy for the same period has increased by 38% (to 21,3 million Gcal).

Eduard Galeev, the director general of TGC-16, told how much generation has increased since the entry of Kazan CHPP-3 and Nizhnekamsk CHPP (PTK-1) into TAIF Group. Photo: Roman Khasaev

Representatives of TAIF Group assess the three days of the forum and exhibitions as successful. The communication with colleagues in the industry, partly — with competitors, participation in the business part, and it was more than extensive: five international scientific conferences, a number of seminars, meetings and round table discussions, provided information for further study. Presentation materials prepared for the event went out almost completely. Taking into account that the audience at the forum and exhibitions is mainly targeted, we can expect new contacts and contracts.



