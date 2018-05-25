Rustam Minnikhanov: ''Chemistry and petrochemistry are a growth point of the region''

The president of Tatarstan congratulated the employees of chemical industry on their professional holiday

Photo: Maksim Platonov

Tatarstan enterprises of chemical industry shipped products at 285 billion rubles last year. This figure was announced on the eve of Chemist's Day in the republic, which was traditionally celebrated in Nizhnekamsk. The industry remains key one for the economy of the region. In 2017, the chemical industry accounted for 760 billion rubles of industrial output. How the petrochemical enterprises pleased the region – read in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Maximum figures for ethylene and polyethylene

The chemical capital of Tatarstan traditionally in May celebrated its professional holiday. Like a year ago, Nizhnekamsk was attended by representatives of all major chemical enterprises of the republic: there was first deputy director general of TAIF PSC for production and commercial activities Rustem Sulteev, director general of Tatneftekhiminvest-Holding JSC Rafinat Yarullin, director general of Kazanorgsintez PJSC Farid Minigulov. Also, there was minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov, mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin, rector of the Kazan Federal University Ilshat Gafurov and rector of the Kazan National Research Technological University Sergey Yushko. But, of course, the main guest of the holiday and expert in chemical industry was president of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. It is known that oil refining and petrochemistry are ones of his favourite industries. If last year he missed Chemist's Day because of a meeting of the Council under the President of Russia for development of physical culture and sport in Krasnodar, then this year he has attended the event, despite busy schedule and early departure to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Last year, Nizhnekamskneftekhim sold products at 162,1 billion rubles, it was sold 702,000 tonnes of rubbers

As usual, he looked round the exhibition, where all the leading petrochemical enterprises of the republic were represented. The first stand was of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Last year, the enterprise sold products at 162,1 billion rubles, 702,000 tonnes of rubber were sold, which is by 36,600 tonnes more than in the previous year. The year was also successful for TAIF-NK, its revenue amounted to 159 billion rubles. As for Kazanorgsintez, last year the company had maximum figures for ethylene and polyethylene, director general of the company Farid Minigulov noted.

New ''Nizhnekamsk school of chemists''

Earlier, republican Chemist's Day was held in Kazan, but six years ago it was moved to Nizhnekamsk. It is here, in the city on the Kama River, the leading enterprises of the petrochemical and oil refining industry of Tatarstan are concentrated. The industry is a locomotive in the economy of the republic. It accounts for 11% of the total chemical production in Russia: the region produces 45% of synthetic rubber, 47% of polyethylene, 57% of polystyrene. In 2017, the Tatarstan enterprises shipped products at 285 billion rubles, and the industrial production index was 103,1%.

First deputy director general of TAIF PSC for industrial and commercial activities Rustem Sulteev attended the celebration event

''The industry is key one for the economy of Tatarstan, more than 1/3 of the output of all industrial products accounts for the chemical industry. It is 760 billion rubles. Today, the most ambitious projects are being implemented that involve the production of innovative products. I want to express my gratitude to the veterans of the industry. I also want to congratulate our leading companies — the groups of companies Tatneft and TAIF, all enterprises that are involved in chemistry, petrochemistry, polymer processing,'' deputy prime minister of Tatarstan — minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan Albert Karimov congratulated.

''They say that there is Kazan school of chemists, but I think that we should also say 'Nizhnekamsk school of chemists,'' suggested director general of Tatneftekhiminvest-Holding Rafinat Yarullin, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Nizhnekamsk has celebrated Chemist's Day for the sixth consecutive year

''Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the largest plant of petrochemical industry of Russia, it produces most rubbers and ethylene. What is more, it is the centre of petrochemical industry of Russia. Competitors, of course, snap at our heels, but I think when we have new ethylene, we will not be afraid of anyone,'' Rafinat Yarullin told the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya later in a conversation.

The construction of the future city of chemists began in 1961 after the plenary session of the Central Committee of the CPSU in May – they decided to build a complex of chemical plants in the lower reaches of the Kama River. A working village was built along with the chemical complex. In 1966, the village received the status of the city of Nizhnekamsk.

''Nizhnekamsk is the city of chemists. Its social and economic well-being is largely the result of the work of city-forming petrochemical companies, and today we can say with confidence that the dreams of the first builders have come true — Nizhnekamsk has become the capital of the petrochemical industry of Tatarstan, a cozy, comfortable city for life. On behalf of the whole TAIF Group and personally director general Albert Shigabutdinov, I wish health, success in work, family happiness, and to the enterprises of our industry — implementation of all plans,'' director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Azat Bikmurzin congratulated on behalf of TAIF Group.

''The projects that are implemented here allow us to be the most competitive in the world markets''

The main value of the petrochemical industry — people, so it became a good tradition to reward valuable employees on Chemist's Day. One of the first to come up on stage were labour dynasties, some generations have the working experience at the plant of several hundred years. The Borisov dynasty have the total labour experience at the company 257 years.

''We have never inspired children to be trained to become chemists, it was their personal decision. I guess they looked at father and mother and wanted to be like us. Now grandchildren are growing up and maybe they will want to continue the dynasty, but it is their right to choose,'' Natalia Borisova shared.

Two employees of the company received the award of Russian level for labour successes. Honorary diploma of the President of Russia was awarded to Zakaria Davletgaraev, a mechanic for instrumentation and automation of the 6th category of the workshop for maintenance and repair of instrumentation and automation in the manufacturing shops of the plant for production of isoprene-monomer at the automation centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and to Ravil Bilalov, a distillation apparatchik of the 6th category of the workshop of synthesis of ethylene oxide at the plant of oligomers and glycols at Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

Representatives of the industry received honorary awards from the hands of president of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

The employees were awarded republican honourable distinctions. Tatarstan medal for valorous labour was awarded to Mikhail Bukarov, an electrical engineer on repair and installation of cable lines at Kazanorgsintez. The honorary title ''Honored Chemist of the Republic Tatarstan'' was awarded to Aleksander Sokolov, senior master of the shop area for maintenance and repair of instrumentation and automation in the manufacturing shops of the plant of oligomer and glycol automation centre at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, and to Minaskhat Khasanshin, a process unit operator at TAIF-NK refinery. They received awards from the hands of president of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

''This holiday takes place in the capital of petrochemists of our republic, and not only the republic, it is our country. The projects implemented by our veterans here allow us to be the most competitive not only in the country but also in the world markets. We have big plans, big development programmes. Today and in the future, the point of growth of the republic – it is chemistry and petrochemistry, so we sincerely thank you for the work you do, for your contribution to the development of our region and country and we want to wish you prosperity,'' president of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated.





Many of the children have already decided that they will follow in the footsteps of their parents

Not only veterans and workers of the industry, but also those who is only choosing the profession, were invited to the Ice Palace for the celebration. The concert was attended by students, many of whom have already decided that chemistry is their future.

