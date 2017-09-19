International panorama: women in Olympus and squabbles in the UN about Korean issue

Former Soviet diplomat Yulduz Khaliullin about the absence of stability in the world. Series 5: key events of the first half of September

The most important events for our country have taken place in the Far East in the last days – a BRICS summit in China and Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. In addition, the macro region is hit by nuclear and missile experiments of North Korea and responses of South. In today's column of our online newspaper, Realnoe Vremya's columnist, Soviet and Russian diplomat Yulduz Khaliullin gives the next review of foreign policy processes.

Where president of PRC made first political steps

The modern world is a Bermuda Triangle of intentions and threats where Russia has to defend its national interests en route the USA – EU – Far East. I will start from top positive events – the BRICS summit where the leaders of five biggest powers, representatives of four continents — China, India, Russia, Brazil and South Africa – gathered. The 5 countries account for 42% of the population of the world and 35% of the global economy! Development of commercial and economic links between the powers and clarification of approaches to the global situation in this region were the major topic for discussion (during bilateral meetings). First of all, they talked about containing nuclear aspirations of DPRK and reduction of the tension around Pyongyang because of augmentation of military forces of the USA.

The forum took place in the Chinese city of Xiamen. Current President of PRC Xi Jinping achieved his first successes in the party and state activity here.

In this respect, I would like to especially stress statements of President of Russia Vladimir Putin that a sudden augmentation of military actions in this region, especially from the USA, could lead to a global catastrophe. Right this statement was immediately echoed in the American media. And it is not excluded that it led to some alienation of efforts of American militants and their certain carefulness.

Beginning of Putin's presidential campaign

Another high-level summit also took place in the Far East – Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The president of Russia had direct lasting talks with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in. Economic questions were prioritised during these meetings.

According to our media, there were signed about 20 bilateral agreements, first of all, with Japan on investing about 1 trillion rubles in the economy of Russia's Far East. It is a very serious indicator: during trading sanctions from the EU, the USA, their allies in the Far East – Japan and South Korea – agree to cooperate with Russia in the economy.

Vladimir Putin is often asked questions whether he will run for the next presidential term. In my opinion, it is right the beginning of the presidential campaign – active steps in China, Far East, Putin's latest trips in separate regions.

On the UN fields

A new decision was made in the UN Security Council on the USA's initiative several days ago: increased pressure on Pyongyang due to its nuclear missile ambitions. We did not vote against though made our amendments. Moscow and Beijing paid attention to that Americans needed to try to have a dialogue, not choose military actions. Of course, it is very difficult to make Washington and Pyongyang have a dialogue, but they need to do it in the current conditions.

Our urge was considered by United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley as insult towards the United States. Statements can be different, but discussions in the Security Council take place anyway. For this reason, our representative Vasily Nebenzya has also been active. He is a career diplomat of the post-Soviet era. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in the 1980s and has been working in the system of the new Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the last 20 years. His father was a big regional and state functionary. Nebenzya Junior grew up fast, worked in the UN when today's head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov was the Russian Federation's representative.

Women of valour who conquer Olympus – political and geographical

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley takes very active measures, especially in the Security Council. I would also like to say about her. She was born in South Carolina (the USA) to a Sikh family. Her parents are Sikhs, emigrants from the Indian state of Punjab. Randhawa was her surname at birth, she is 45. Her current surname belongs to her spouse Michael Haley – an officer in the South Carolina Army National Guard. They have two children.

She can become a kind of Hillary Clinton in the Republic Party. What is more, she will be a dark-skinned candidacy. Photo: msb77.com

She graduated from a university in South Carolina, got a degree in Economy. She went up quite fast in public and political affairs and was chosen the governor of her native state from the Republican Party in 2010. In 2014, she was re-elected for a second term having left the Democrats behind.

Her views can be considered conservative: she supports stricter emigration legislation, opposes gay marriages and abortion. Several strict bills against illegal emigrants and abortion were adopted during her governorate in South Carolina. She is for a renewal of the Republican Party and looks for new strategies because, in her opinion, the party is in the crisis. What is more, during the pre-election presidential campaign, she supported not Trump but his opponent – Republican Marco Rubio – and criticised Donald, particularly for an offer to ban migration of Muslims to the USA. I think such an activity was noticed by Trump, and he offered her to occupy the post of the US ambassador to the UN.

The American media say that she can become the US state secretary very soon by substituting Rex Tillerson. She sometimes delivers a speech on behalf of the State Departments in the UN. In addition, if she succeeds, she can become a candidate for president from the Republicans in the future. She can become a kind of Hillary Clinton in the Republican Party. What is more, she will be a candidate of another colour of skin.

When we talk about women, I would like to say about another one. Anshu Jamsenpa is the first woman in the world who climbed Mount Everest twice in a week (8,848 metres!). Together with a team of single-minded people, without any safety equipment! She also conquered the highest summit of the world four years ago. In general, she climbed the mountain half a dozen times.

Anshu Jamsenpa is the first woman in the world who climbed Mount Everest twice in a week (8,848 metres!). Photo: Dream Himalaya Adventures

She is 38, a mother of two. Such a brave people are there in the world! I have lived in Nepal for two years and saw people go to the mountain. Over 500 people have visited the summit of the mountain since Mount Everest's conquest (29 May 1953).