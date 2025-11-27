‘Football is part of our lives’

TAIF-NK hosts a mini-football tournament for the company cup

Unity on the field and in production

Before the start of the tournament, the players warmed up and received final guidance from the captains of their teams and the chief referee of the competition. Although the tournament carries the “mini” prefix, in terms of intensity and passion it is in no way inferior to matches played on a standard football pitch.

“Today we are holding the traditional annual mini-football tournament for the TAIF-NK Cup. I want to say that football is a team game. Much depends on team spirit and each team’s determination to win. We expect a bright and fair game. I wish everyone good spirits and great sporting luck. May the strongest win!” said Vladimir Gatunok, Assistant to the Director General of TAIF-NK JSC, encouraging the participants.

This year, five teams competed for the TAIF-NK Cup: Mechta NPZ, Dizel, Sbornaya ZB, Druzhba Zavodov and Sbornaya HRCC.

The captain of the Dizel team, who is also the head of Workshop No. 05 of the Refinery, Andrey Moiseev, said that the team received its name back in 2005 in honour of the hydrotreating unit.

“Our team has extensive experience. We have repeatedly been among the prize-winners of the tournament, winning bronze medals. First place, of course, remains a dream. That is why only those who can play football make it into the team. Many may want to take part, but not everyone has the required skills. The Dizel team is well-coordinated. Its players take part in the city football championship, in corporate competitions, and also train in gyms. We all lead active lifestyles, and football is part of our lives,” said Andrey Moiseev.

Unlike the experienced Dizel, the Sbornaya ZB team is participating in the TAIF-NK Cup football tournament for only the second year. The idea to bring players together and compete with the strongest footballers of the company came from Sergey Parfenov, a process unit operator of Workshop No. 01 of the Gasoline Plant.

“The team includes ordinary operators, machinists, electricians and other employees of the first workshop who enjoy sports. We have many newcomers who are just starting their football journey, but that does not stop us from actively training and developing. I have been the team captain for two years now. I really like seeing how the guys give their best and show themselves on the field,” said Sergey Parfenov.

According to him, corporate competitions are very important for the team.

“It is an excellent way not only to celebrate achievements but also simply to spend time together. I myself am more of a wrestler than a footballer, but I enjoy playing football for fun. Today we will face strong teams, especially Mechta. We are ready for the challenge and hope for an excellent result!” added Sergey.

Fighting for the cup and support from the stands

From the very first minutes of the tournament, it became clear that no one was planning to give away victory easily. The players confidently outmanoeuvred their opponents, delivered accurate passes and scored goals. The spectators’ stand was no less heated.

Seven-year-old Ilyas Zagidullin came to the tournament with his father to support the Druzhba Zavodov team. Holding a flag with the TAIF-NK logo in his hands, he waved it energetically every time the ball hit the net.

“I used to play football too. I love this game very much. I am cheering for the team in blue shirts,” said Ilyas Zagidullin.

To support her brother, the captain of the Dizel team, Andrey Moiseev, TAIF-NK economist Irina Shimanovskaya came to cheer him on.

“I always come to the tournament and support my beloved refinery. Our father is with us in the stands today as well. Our whole family comes to support Andrey. Football is not just a game for us — it is part of our family tradition. I am sure the guys feel our support on the field, we are always by their side!” said Irina Shimanovskaya.

On this day, both fans and players had moments of tension. With each passing minute, emotions intensified, and the outcome was decided only in the final minutes. Based on the results of the tournament, first place went to Mechta NPZ, second to Sbornaya ZB, and third to Sbornaya HRCC.

“The core of our team has remained the same for several years now. Some of the players used to play for Neftekhimik. We live in Nizhnekamsk — a football city, where almost everyone has experience in this sport. Tournaments like this are very important because they help maintain competitive spirit. It is an opportunity to meet colleagues who work in different places, see old friends, and I am sure it benefits all of us,” said Ruslan Dementyev, a player of the Mechta NPZ team and an APCS engineer of Workshop No. 11 of the Refinery.

But the football excitement does not end there for the refinery workers. At present, the TAIF-NK national team is performing brilliantly in the city futsal championship. Representatives of the refining company are confidently moving forward, defeating their opponents.

New victories and achievements ahead

In general, for the employees of JSC TAIF-NK, sport, drive, strength and competitive spirit have long become companions of daily life. Throughout the year, the refinery workers have shown excellent results at corporate and city events.

Moreover, the entire year 2025 was held under the banner of sport and unity. The refinery employees took part in five stages of preparation for the large-scale Race of Heroes: they skied, demonstrated their physical abilities in challenges organised by professional fitness trainers, showed navigation skills in orienteering, overcame water obstacles, participated in cycling races and passed the GTO fitness standards.

At the same time, various sporting tournaments were held at the enterprise almost monthly: championships in cross-country skiing, table tennis, swimming, volleyball and other sports.

Thanks to their athletic training and teamwork, TAIF-NK employees have repeatedly ranked among the strongest at federal sporting competitions such as the Corporate Cross and the Race of Heroes.

According to the refinery workers, sport has become an important part of corporate culture. It unites people and creates an atmosphere of friendship and unity. Participation in competitions shows the employees’ desire to grow and support one another both at work and in everyday life. TAIF-NK JSC have no doubt — new tournaments lie ahead, and with them new victories and achievements.