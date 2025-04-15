Taliya Minullina: ‘If things were bad, the Turks would have taken the money and closed the business’

A major businessman from Istanbul is expanding his business at Tyulyachy industrial park, while the investor of a trout farm has had his launch delayed for six months

“We just returned from Abu Dhabi, and before that we had met with business in China. But they constantly ask us: ‘Why are you going?’ I answer: in 2014 we went to Turkey, and a year later, in 2015, a Turkish businessman opened a business in Tyulyachy and continues to work there to this day,” head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency (TIDA) Taliya Minullina praised the favourable investment climate in Tyulyachy District. But not everything depends on local authorities. Founder of Ikhlas Insaf Garipov had to fight for the right to build an autonomous gas turbine unit to provide the trout farm with cheap energy — the start was delayed for six months. Read more about this in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

How they “cut a window” to the East

Tyulyachi private industrial park with an accumulated investment volume of almost a billion rubles is what head of Tyulyachi District Airat Fatkhullin presented as the main decoration of the investment “table” talk. Having arrived at the Municipal Hour project with a large team of investors, he repeatedly returned to the topic of the industrial park. And it is no coincidence, since the growth of GRP is still ensured by the activities of its residents. It is like KAMAZ in Naberezhnye Chelny or Tatneft in Almetyevsk, but only in miniature, noted one of the members of Fatkhullin’s team.

Indeed, the agricultural Tyulyachi District, small in population and area, was able to “cut a window” to the East. Head of TIDA Taliya Minullina at Municipal Hour meeting explained how it happened. “We just returned from Abu Dhabi, and before that we had met with business in China. But we are constantly asked, especially by the press: ‘Why are you going?’ I answer: in 2014 we went to Turkey, and a year later, in 2015, a Turkish businessman opened an enterprise in Tyulyachi and continues to work to this day,” she shared. According to her, you can’t bring “an investor in your luggage” right after the trip; you need time to think it over.

As it turned out, the Turkish investor opened a production of plastic products and home furniture at Tyulyachi industrial park. LMR Plast company he founded produced 300 million items here, having processed 120,000 tonnes of plastic, and the annual revenue amounted to 3 billion rubles, said the company's CEO Gosman Kabirov. Household goods are manufactured under Fimako brand and sold through large retail chains in the Russian Federation.

Free land, preferential simplified tax system and cheap energy

Currently, the Turkish company occupies 1/3 of the industrial park, but is soon going to expand its capacity. According to Gosman Kabirov, two powerful machines for compressing plastic for 3 and 6 tonnes have been purchased, which will make it possible to produce large-sized plastic products. SIBUR recently signed a contract with it for the manufacture of pallets for raw materials.

In this regard, LMR Plast is expanding production: two new buildings will be built as part of the first stage. In addition, the second stage is being discussed. “The fact that they are working speaks volumes about the business climate in Tyulyachi District. If things were bad, they would have taken all the money and closed the business,” Taliya Minullina supported.

Following him, other investors from Turkey were going to settle in Tyulyachi, but geopolitical circumstances prevented it. Agreements were signed on the arrival of ceramic tile and filter manufacturers. Will they be “activated”? Should we expect new investors? The head of the AIR made it clear that it was premature to disclose information, but noted that other Turkish companies were unlikely to appear here.

According to the results of 2024, the revenue of the industrial park residents increased to 4.6 billion rubles. It grows by 20% annually. Six Tatarstan residents produce metal doors, Metakom intercoms, and recycle waste tires into rubber coatings. Thus, Kryazh Plus was bought out by a private investor, and Bogorodskie Rozy expanded their greenhouse complex. The head of Sozidanie Management Company said that residents receive land for rent almost free of charge, enjoy a preferential simplified tax system payment regime of 1% instead of 6%, and have a free land plot of 9 hectares. The cost of energy is 5.8 rubles per kilowatt, which is less than, say, in Sokury (9 rubles per kilowatt).

GTU produces energy for 3.2 rubles per kilowatt: what hindered Ikhlas

But not everything depends on local authorities. Founder of Ikhlas Insaf Garipov had to delay the launch of the trout complex and greenhouse due to the lack of its own energy source. According to Garipov, he purchased a gas turbine unit (GTU) with an economical Chinese Weichai engine, but was unable to start it up. Gazprom Transgaz Kazan had long refused to provide him with technical specifications for connecting to the gas.

“There is a lot of gas in the pipeline, but we cannot use it,” he complained.

The reason is a change in the rules for connecting modular CHPPs to gas supply, which were introduced in 2024.

“The gas turbine unit is not working now, so investment projects have been put on hold,” he said in a conversation with journalists. “But recently we issued technical specifications, we are preparing a design for the device, and then we will lay pipes.”

The gas turbine unit is needed to obtain cheap energy to supply a trout farm for 125 million rubles and a greenhouse for 14 million rubles. “A trout farm requires a lot of heat to heat water and electricity, but if the trout farm is disconnected from electricity for 15 minutes, all the fish will float to the surface. 15 minutes — and you say goodbye to the business. But we will have backup power connected, dear, but what can you do,” the entrepreneur said.

According to him, the cost of electricity from the gas turbine will be 3.2 rubles per 1 kilowatt, which is two times cheaper than purchased electricity. “I lived in Dubai for two years, where solar electricity is the most expensive. It cost 6 rubles per kilowatt. Why is the cost of electricity at an average voltage level 9-10 rubles, and in the Leningrad Region it is almost 16 rubles. Wow!” he is outraged.