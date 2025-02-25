Kazan saves 1.2 billion rubles on procurement

Photo: предоставлено мэрией Казани

Savings on municipal procurement in 2024 amounted to 1.2 billion rubles, said Ravil Mudarisov, head of the Directorate for Competition Policy and Purchases of Kazan. This is 10% of the total volume of purchases, which amounted to almost 12 billion rubles. Read more about the indicators and their meaning are in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

The volume of public purchases in Kazan increased by 10%

In total, 1,228 competitive procedures worth more than 11.9 billion rubles were conducted in 2024. Compared to the same period in 2023, the volume of purchases increased by 10%. Of these, 80% (or 985 procedures) were posted for small businesses and socially oriented non-profit organisations, the volume of which amounted to more than 3 billion rubles.

According to Ravil Mudarisov, in the reporting year, the share of participant rejections decreased by half and amounted to 3.3% of the total number of applications, and the greatest competition among potential suppliers was noted in purchases for cadastral work, as well as the supply of household appliances and components for computer equipment, in which the maximum number reached 21 participants. The share of Tatarstan business representatives recognized as winners amounted to 70% of the total.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Projects for the allocation of procurement financing limits are actively analysed in order to assess the validity of planned costs that were not previously included in the budget. Over the past year, 80 projects were reviewed for a total of more than 200 million rubles and a reduction in planned costs by 59% was ensured.

“Despite the high savings figures, the Directorate is guided not only by the principle of spending less budget funds, but also by achieving better results. For example, when analyzing the planned costs of an additional education institution for the construction of a sports ground with artificial turf, the calculations were revised together with the customer: the costs of purchasing a new turf were included, the volume, composition and type of work were adjusted. During this, the recommended amount was increased by 28%,” emphasised Ravil Mudarisov.

2.2 million rubles were collected for improper performance of the contract

One of the main tasks is to ensure the transparency of purchases from a single supplier, therefore, work was continued to transfer “direct small-volume contracts” to the Exchange Platform system, and a new format of interaction between the Directorate, customers and the Agency for State Procurement of Tatarstan in the open dialogue mode was tested. Over the past year, more than 12 thousand purchases were placed on the Exchange Platform whose volume exceeded 1.8 billion rubles. Savings as a result of the procedures amounted to 93 million rubles.

“Consulting customers on claims management also helps improve the quality of municipal contracts, including through the use of penalties. Thus, the city budget received 1.2 million rubles in 2022, 1.5 million rubles in 2023, and 2.2 million rubles in 2024, collected as a penalty for failure to fulfil or improper fulfilment of contracts,” added Ravil Mudarisov.

предоставлено мэрией Казани

The Directorate's plans for 2025:

adaptation of the new scheme for applying the national regime for economic development and support of the domestic market, in accordance with changes in legislation, and holding training seminars;

increasing the number of customer purchases conducted on the Exchange Platform, as well as the share of purchases from small and medium-sized businesses;

implementation of a project to optimize independent guarantees of unitary enterprises and joint-stock companies of the city;

attracting young specialists, conducting internships and mentoring sessions, following the generally accepted course of the Kazan Team.

“The directorate processes a huge number of applications — more than 16,000 per year. All budget expenditures must be justified: this is important work, the result of which is more than a billion rubles in savings,” commented on the results of Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin.