Farid Mukhametshin: ‘Members of the press are the founders’

The winners of Multifaceted Russia competition were awarded in Kazan

Photo: Михаил Захаров

“I personally cannot imagine the work of government agencies without cooperation with the press. With you, who write and show,” said Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin at the award ceremony for the winners of Multifaceted Russia Russian journalism competition. Active journalists from all regions of Russia participated in the competition, who in their works showed the customs and traditions of different peoples of the country. Read more about the winners and the interaction of the press with society in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“We get feedback with your help”

Preservation of the language and traditions of the people is necessary — this is an integral part of the life of Tatarstan and Russia as a whole, said Chairman of the State Council of the Republic Farid Mukhametshin at the award ceremony for the winners of the Multifaceted Russia competition:

“The most important thing is to preserve the traditions, customs and language of your people. <…> Without this, it would be impossible to create the life that exists today both in Tatarstan and in Russia as a whole.”

To ensure friendship between different faiths, it is necessary to learn more about each other, Mukhametshin expressed confidence. This responsibility falls on the press.

“How can we not thank you (Editor’s note: journalists)? I think that in any region of Russia it would be impossible to fulfil this important mission without you, especially in such a difficult time. It must be overcome together with our multinational and hardworking people,” said the speaker of parliament.

According to him, the competition provides a platform for exchanging experiences in various areas. In particular, participants and guests jointly find new formats of work:

“We need to meet and communicate. We need to look for new forms of work with the population for the benefit of Russia. There are 190 nations and nationalities in the country. We need to work so that everyone feels like one family and lives in peace, friendship and harmony.”

In addition, the press also ensures interaction between the authorities and citizens, said Mukhametshin:

“I personally cannot imagine the work of government bodies without cooperation with the press. With you, writing and showing. You promptly convey the decisions made to voters, to the people, truthfully tell about them. And through you we receive feedback: what to pay more attention to, what difficulties arise.”

The State Council speaker shared a story about a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. According to Mukhametshin, he was surprised by the close interaction between government bodies and the press: “He said: ‘You cooperate so closely and boldly. I think that this style of work should be maintained in the future.’”

“How can you not be a patriot of your country?”

This year, the competition collected more than 700 works from journalists from 26 regions of Russia. Participants competed in six nominations.

“I think the most important thing is that we adopt from each other and use in our daily work new forms and ideas that our colleagues from other regions find. And you, representatives of the press, are at the origins: how to convey this to people, how to ensure knowledge of the measures that the authorities take so that harmony, friendship, peace, creation, development and patriotism flourish,” Farid Mukhametshin emphasised.

The Grand Prix of the competition was awarded to the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, a branch of Samara State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

The Grand Prix of the competition was awarded to VGTRK — a Samara branch of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

“Patriotism has been talked about a lot lately. How can you not be a patriot of your country? How can you not be a patriot of your district, your city, your native republic? No one except you can present it so professionally and truthfully. We value this very much in our republic,” added Mukhametshin.

The prize fund of the competition was 1.8 million rubles: Grand Prix — 500,000 rubles, 1st place — 100,000 rubles, 2nd place — 70,000 rubles, 3rd place — 50,000 rubles.