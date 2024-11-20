Mutual assistance and development of the national movement: Business Partners of Tatarstan forum ends in Kazan

The Urals and Siberia thanked for help during the flood, and Rustam Minnikhanov gave instructions to businessmen

Photo: Михаил Захаров

“Who is an entrepreneur? Someone who has a craft. He works himself and gives work to others. Tatar entrepreneurs, we always rely on you. Your work plays a huge role in strengthening our nation,” Rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov addressed businessmen at a plenary session of the 17th Business Partners of Tatarstan forum. On 16-18 November, about 400 Tatar businessmen from 13 countries and 60 regions of Russia gathered in Kazan. At today's meeting, they shared their experience in developing a national movement outside their historical homeland. Rea more details in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

“From the first days of the flood, we felt Tatarstan's help”

“First of all, it is not monetisation or foreign currency transactions that are important. For us, the indicator is what role they (Editor’s note: entrepreneurs) play in the Tatar national movement in their regions and in foreign countries,” said head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov at a press conference before the start of the forum.

This is exactly what was discussed at the plenary session. Representatives of Orenburg and Omsk regions thanked their compatriots for the help provided to the flooded Tatar villages, and entrepreneurs shared their experience of patronage.

Chairman of the Regional Tatar National and Cultural Autonomy of Orenburg Region Ildus Davlyatov said that this spring the region faced a serious flood. As a result, 70 settlements and 37,000 residents suffered. The World Congress of Tatars provided 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid and 28,000 litres of water to those in trouble. Millions of rubles were also donated by other funds and associations.

The World Congress of Tatars provided 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid and 28,000 litres of water to those in trouble, said Ildus Davlyatov. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Chairman of the council of the Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Omsk Region Radik Minnikhanov also thanked his compatriots for their help in a similar situation. In May, in Ust-Ishim District of the region, water cut off 19 settlements and entered 517 residential buildings.

“From the first days of the flood, we felt the help of Tatarstan. 120 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrived in the emergency zone of Ust-Ishim District,” he said and thanked Rustam Minnikhanov, all Tatarstan residents and the World Congress of Tatars on behalf of the residents of Omsk Region and its Governor Vitaly Khotsenko.

120 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrived in the emergency zone of Ust-Ishim district, Radik Minnikhanov reported. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

According to Radik Minnikhanov, a number of significant events were carried out with the help of Tatarstan: 50% of houses were restored after a fire in the village of Karakul, a Tatar farmstead was built in the village of Bolsherechye, a land plot was received and a Tatar cemetery was improved there, etc. “After the flood, six Tatar villages were restored, and the residents of these villages were provided with humanitarian aid worth more than 110 million rubles,” he added.

Uzbek Tatars made a film about their history, Kyrgyz want to return to their homeland

Chairman of the Association of Catering Enterprises of the country Ilsur Gaifullin spoke about the development of the Tatar national movement in Uzbekistan. According to him, today 340,000 Tatars live there, and national cultural centres are represented in all 12 regions of the country. In December, a 1,5-hour film about the history of Tatars in Uzbekistan from the 16th century to the present day will be released. A teaser was shown at the meeting. Cooperation between businessmen is also gaining momentum. Gaifullin assured the audience: the gross turnover between Tatarstan and Uzbekistan is constantly growing.

In December, a 1,5-hour film about the history of Tatars in Uzbekistan from the 16th century to the present day will be released, said Ilsur Gaifullin. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Businessmen from Kyrgyzstan are also showing interest in their historical homeland, said Zufar Yunusov, a representative of Tugan Tel Tatar-Bashkir cultural centre. According to him, about ten people came to the forum. Their business areas are extensive: design, construction, logistics services, fishing, art, science.

“We had a meeting with President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan Rifkat Minnikhanov. Yesterday, there was an informal reception where we discussed mutually beneficial cooperation, talked about what scientific research is being conducted in Tatarstan and Kyrgyzstan,” Zufar Yunusov told Realnoe Vremya.

In addition, the meeting discussed the issue of providing land plots to Tatars who live in Kyrgyzstan but are thinking about returning to their native lands. Kazan supports their initiative.

Businessmen from Kyrgyzstan are also showing interest in their historical homeland, Zufar Yunusov said. Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

“Tatarstan is a strong republic with advanced technologies. The recent BRICS Summit showed it in all its glory. Many want to return to their historical homeland,” the speaker emphasised.

Craftswoman from Pavlodar Victoria Sultanova wants to develop such a Tatar craft as leather mosaic in Kazakhstan. Now her studio Vi.Sultan is engaged in the production of jewellery and felt products. The guest managed to agree on an internship at the Kazan Feshin Art College.

“Happiness is not in money, but in its quantity. Might your business prosper!”

Rustam Minnikhanov's speech, which became the culmination of the forum, was short. But in conclusion, he said that gifts awaited those present. They turned out to be state awards: the Tatarstan leader presented public and cultural figures with republican orders and medals. In particular, the adviser of the permanent mission of the republic in the Sverdlovsk region Faviya Safiullina received the Order of Merit for the Republic of Tatarstan, and head of Interregional Cooperation of the National Education Department of the Ministry of Education and Science of Tatarstan Gulia Musina received the medal For Valiant Labour. The vice-president of the Kurash Federation was awarded the title of Honoured Worker of Physical Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“You can't set new tasks. They already exist: to preserve our nation, religion, language. Happiness is not in money, but in its quantity. May your business prosper!” the rais of Tatarstan told the entrepreneurs.

