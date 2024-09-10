Coronavirus cases in Tatarstan doubled in the last month of summer

Photo: Максим Платонов

The incidence of coronavirus continues to grow in Russia: in the last week of summer, it increased by 20%, in Tatarstan — twice. A similar increase in the republic is observed in August in general. Read more about the current situation with COVID-19 in the newspaper’s report.

The incidence of coronavirus has increased in 67 of 89 regions of Russia

From 26 August to 1 September, 21,424 cases of coronavirus were registered in Russia. The incidence rate per 100,000 people was 14.73 and increased by 20% compared to the previous week, the central taskforce for COVID-19 reports.

In the last week of summer, 2,959 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Russian hospitals, which is 52.3% more than the week before. 17,503 patients were discharged (+35.8%). 29 people died during this period.

“The number of hospitalisations increased in 45 regions of the Russian Federation, including 14 regions with an increase greater than the national average,” the taskforce reported.

An increase in morbidity was noted in 67 regions of the Russian Federation, including 18 regions with an increase greater than the national average.

Overall, morbidity increased by 3.5 times in August. Omicron remains the dominant strain in Russia. FLiRT variants continue to stand out among circulating strains, including KS.1 and JN.1.16.1.

Almost 500 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Tatarstan in the last week

In Tatarstan, 454 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last week of summer, which is twice as many as in the previous week — 211 cases, Realnoe Vremya was told in the Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog. It is worth emphasising here that the operational headquarters data on the incidence in the republic is slightly different — according to them, 364 people fell ill in the region against 190 a week earlier.

In total, 711 cases of coronavirus were recorded in August, which is 2 times higher than in July.

“The increase in the incidence rate is associated with the formation of new teams after vacations and holidays,” the office reported.

They reminded Russians about the need to observe personal preventive measures.

“Please note that if you have symptoms of the disease, you must stay at home, not go to work or school, and seek medical help,” the department concluded.