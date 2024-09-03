‘Mortgages should be affordable’: which borrowers can get a preferential purchase of housing back

Tatarstan has good chances for new preferential mortgage options, but the launch of programs is still under elaboration

New preferential mortgage programs have been announced in Russia to support young professionals, industry workers, the construction sector and the scientific sphere. Tatarstan has great potential to participate in each of them, according to State Duma deputies and real estate market experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya. Read more about who will be simplified to buy housing, when it is planned to launch programs and who could become their operator in the republic — in our material.

Preferential mortgages for young people, industrialists, builders and scientists

In Russia, they propose to return to preferential mortgages in new variations. The State Duma allowed the appearance of at least four preferential mortgage programs. The projects are under discussion, but work is actively underway, said Anatoly Aksakov, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Financial Market.

As a support measure, these programs will primarily be designed for young professionals, as well as industrialists, construction workers and representatives of science. In the absence of mass preferential mortgages, these projects will solve the housing problem of workers in strategically important industries. It is only important to strictly streamline and regulate the conditions of the programs in order to avoid overheating of the housing market and uncontrolled demand, the authors of the initiative explain.

“I think that in the next session we will start discussing several new programs at once, which, on the one hand, will simplify the purchase of housing for citizens, and on the other hand, will allow the state to increase its capabilities and resources in critical areas," Anatoly Aksakov said.

According to him, industrial mortgages will help support valuable industry specialists employed in advanced high-tech industries. “There is also a proposal to introduce construction mortgages in those regions where large-scale construction is currently underway or planned — both residential and infrastructural, and, again, industrial," Parliamentskaya Gazeta newspaper quotes him as saying. In this part, Tatarstan, according to experts, has every chance to participate in the program.



Can the State Housing Fund become the operator of new state programs?

According to Tatarstan State Duma deputy Ayrat Farrakhov, a situation has developed in Russia in which the government and the Central Bank, at the instruction of the president of the country, are aimed at cooling the real estate market. “In order for inflation not to grow, and inflation is a tax for the poor, a tax on the middle class, an additional tax. It really slows down development," the speaker noted.

“On the other hand, the economy should grow and work, and people should have housing, because you live only once. Construction provides a huge amount of work for many related industries. Therefore, it is very important to find a delicate balance in this situation, a mortgage is needed, and it should be affordable. If this delicate balance allows for a reduction in inflation (which is very important today) and the preservation of preferential mortgage options, this will be a very good decision," Airat Farrakhov believes.

An important condition, according to him: new mortgage programs should not lead to an increase in the cost of housing on the market. “It's very important to discuss this and find this balance.”



“Tatarstan has its own programs, which have already shown their viability. Very effective projects and the team that works with them. Therefore, it would be very good if we implement new federal preferential mortgage programs primarily through the State Housing Fund under the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan," the interlocutor of the publication expressed his opinion.

“We would like to see the result as soon as possible — we are doing everything for this”



Ilya Wolfson, another representative of Tatarstan in the State Duma, a member of the Committee on Construction and Housing and Communal Services, also supports the idea of the need to return a preferential mortgage:

“Of course, I support it. Moreover, these programs will be aimed at supporting young specialists, scientists — these are the main personnel in the country. This is especially true in small towns and areas where there are problems with personnel. If additional support measures are taken for this category of citizens, I am all for it. Because it is necessary to involve young people in professions that, unfortunately, are not the most popular now.”

Separately, the speaker noted the role of Tatarstan as one of the leaders of construction in the country. If construction mortgages are introduced in those regions where large-scale construction is currently underway or planned, the republic will definitely be among the participants in the program.



“Tatarstan acts as the flagship for all construction programs and demonstrates the greatest efficiency in implementation. All projects in the republic work, the funds are fully disbursed, the plan is being implemented even ahead of schedule. Each program is under the control of the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, and the entire team of the republic works harmoniously for the result. At the federal level, Tatarstan is always set as an example.”

It is expected that the issue of launching new mortgage programs will be considered already in the autumn session of the State Duma. But the timing and parameters of the new preferential mortgage options are still unknown. “Preliminary work is underway, but the most important thing is to get to the point. Because so far these are words, and we, of course, would like to see the result, and as soon as possible. We are doing everything for this," Ilya Wolfson stressed.



Specialists will be able to “engage in production, not solving the housing issue”

The scientific community also welcomes the initiative to support scientists with housing benefits. Riyaz Minzaripov, the president of the KFU, Doctor of Sociology, Professor, head of the Department of Sociology, is convinced that this measure will avoid brain drain, especially among young promising specialists:

“I definitely support it. When young people have just got married and are planning to start a family, of course, such a program will help them very much. Now we are experiencing a personnel shortage in many industries: there are not enough teachers and industrialists. But this is also due to that young professionals need help with the purchase of housing. If they do this, it will be very good, at least they will be more involved in production, science, and not solving the housing issue.”

The issue of supporting scientists is relevant both for the KFU and for many Russian universities, where they strive to retain staff. “Young employees come and immediately raise the issue of payment. Of course, there is always not enough money in life, especially since it is getting more expensive. Therefore, they are also very concerned about these issues. If there was a preferential mortgage, then they would work calmly. Many people took a social mortgage at one time, already paid it off and continue to work at the university," said the honorary worker of higher professional education of Russia.



According to Anatoly Aksakov, one of the tasks is to create scientific and industrial centres that will have their own satellite cities or urban areas, following the example of academic towns. Employees of such centres will have the opportunity to purchase housing on preferential terms.

